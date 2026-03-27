Step inside Sania Mirza’s stunning villa in Palm Jumeirah that she calls her ‘safe space’ away from the spotlight. Watch

From the outside, the home is striking, its pristine white façade, complete with grand circular columns, gives it a Grecian charm. A lush, manicured garden and expansive backyard add a sense of calm, while the large swimming pool becomes both a visual highlight and a playful space for Izhaan, who enjoys his slide and swing setup nearby.

“Literally, every little thing here, from the colours to every frame, has been placed exactly where I wanted it,” she shared, describing the villa as her safe space, a place of calm and solitude after years in the public eye.

Life after sport hasn’t slowed down for Sania Mirza, it’s simply taken a more personal, meaningful turn. Away from the intensity of the court, she has built a peaceful sanctuary in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, shared with her sister Anam Mirza and son Izhaan. In a July 2025 video on the YouTube channel Lovin Dubai, Sania offered a rare glimpse into this thoughtfully designed retreat that mirrors her journey beyond tennis. (Also read: Step inside Chef Ranveer Brar’s Mumbai home that feels as warm and thoughtfully crafted as his culinary creations. Watch )

Step inside, and the villa opens into a bright, teal-accented living area that feels both sophisticated and inviting. Plush grey and red sofas, a statement accent wall, and an open-plan layout connect the dining and kitchen spaces. There’s even a foosball table, adding a playful touch for family time.

The formal dining area features subtle gold accents used with restraint to enhance its elegance. “Gold can look overwhelming if not done right,” Sania noted, explaining how she chose to incorporate just enough to create a refined, grand feel.

Personal spaces that reflect comfort and character Her master bedroom is a calming retreat, blending deep green tones with soft whites, sheer curtains, and carefully chosen textures. A spacious walk-in closet houses her extensive shoe collection, adding a touch of personal indulgence. Meanwhile, Izhaan’s adjoining room is lively and cheerful, filled with colour, a bunk bed, and child-friendly design elements that reflect his personality.

Among all the spaces, the prayer room holds special meaning. Designed in soft hues with an ice-blue carpet and gentle lighting, it serves as her place of calm. “This is where I go when I feel unsettled,” she revealed.

Her dressing room is another standout, crafted to suit her fashion-forward lifestyle, while the entertainment room, complete with a PlayStation, becomes a cosy spot to unwind with her son.