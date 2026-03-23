Step inside Chef Ranveer Brar’s Mumbai home that feels as warm and thoughtfully crafted as his culinary creations. Watch
Farah Khan gives a peek into Ranveer Brar’s Mumbai home, where warm lighting, cosy corners and thoughtful design come together beautifully.
Ranveer Brar, known for his multifaceted career as a chef, television personality, restaurateur and actor, lives in a gorgeous home in Mumbai that perfectly reflects his personality. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, along with her cook, gave viewers a glimpse inside his luxurious abode in her March 20 YouTube video. (Also read: Step inside 100-year-old traditional wooden mansions at Karnataka’s unique Heritage Village Museum. See pics )
Inside Ranveer Brar's luxurious Mumbai home
As she stepped in, she couldn’t help but exclaim, “Look at this house, so lovely,” instantly setting the tone for what followed. Known for his creative flair in the kitchen, Brar’s living space mirrors the same attention to detail. The living room stands out with its cosy yet contemporary vibe.
A plush deep blue sofa anchors the space, paired with neutral-toned walls and warm wooden finishes that create a calming aesthetic. Ambient lighting, especially the recessed ceiling lights, adds a soft glow, making the room feel intimate and inviting.
A sleek wall-mounted TV unit blends seamlessly into the décor, while open shelves around it display an eclectic mix of décor pieces, books and plants. One of the most eye-catching elements is the large glass coffee table at the centre, styled with elegant accents like a metallic vase and fresh flowers. It reflects light beautifully, enhancing the room’s spacious feel.
Thoughtful details and warm, inviting corners
Further into the home, a bright corner with large glass windows allows natural light to flood in. Soft curtains lend sophistication while maintaining privacy. Adding to the charm is a swing placed near the window, bringing in a relaxed, nostalgic touch. (Also read: Step inside Mamaearth founders Ghazal and Varun Alagh’s multi-generational Delhi home filled with art and memories )
A tall wooden shelving unit adds both functionality and style, neatly housing books, vinyl records and audio equipment. The rich wood tones complement the overall palette, adding depth and warmth to the interiors.
The design language throughout the home leans towards earthy textures, warm lighting and clean lines, creating a space that feels lived-in yet aesthetically refined. It’s not overly extravagant but thoughtfully put together, much like Brar’s approach to food.
About Ranveer Brar
Ranveer Brar (born February 8, 1978) is an Indian celebrity chef, television personality, author, restaurateur and actor. Widely recognised for hosting popular food shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. Over the years, he has built a career in the industry that spans nearly three decades.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More