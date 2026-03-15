Step inside Odisha's 200-year-old Belgadia Palace with lavish interiors, stunning artwork: Per night price starts from…

Tucked away in the quaint heritage town of Baripada in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, is the Belgadia Palace. Built in the 1800s, the lavish residence is a beautiful piece of Kalinga history, executed in the Victorian architectural style with elements of Georgian decor. A look inside the lavish Belgadia Palace in Odisha. (Belgadia Palace)

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On March 14, Shun Akazawa, an Instagram travel influencer who is on a trip to India, posted a video of himself visiting the Belgadia Palace. He captioned the Reel, “The India no one shows you, but Japanese tourists almost never make it to Odisha. I didn’t expect to find a lived‑in palace in the middle of Odisha, but here we are.”

According to him, the Belgadia Palace is still in use today. “Part royal home, part heritage space – with long corridors, old portraits, and that soft, slightly faded charm you can’t fake,” he added. Let's take a tour inside.