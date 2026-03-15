Step inside Odisha's 200-year-old Belgadia Palace with lavish interiors, stunning artwork: Per night price starts from…
The Belgadia Palace in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, was originally built in the 1800s. It aims to promote sustainable tourism; prices start at ₹15k a night.
Tucked away in the quaint heritage town of Baripada in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, is the Belgadia Palace. Built in the 1800s, the lavish residence is a beautiful piece of Kalinga history, executed in the Victorian architectural style with elements of Georgian decor.
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On March 14, Shun Akazawa, an Instagram travel influencer who is on a trip to India, posted a video of himself visiting the Belgadia Palace. He captioned the Reel, “The India no one shows you, but Japanese tourists almost never make it to Odisha. I didn’t expect to find a lived‑in palace in the middle of Odisha, but here we are.”
According to him, the Belgadia Palace is still in use today. “Part royal home, part heritage space – with long corridors, old portraits, and that soft, slightly faded charm you can’t fake,” he added. Let's take a tour inside.
Inside the gorgeous Belgadia Palace
Belgadia Palace was originally built by ancestors of the erstwhile royal family of Mayurbhanj in the 1700s. Today, it sits as part personal residence and part restored boutique property with 11 rooms, with art from celebrated artists lining the walls and vintage yet modern decor.
According to the official website of the palace, Maharajkumari Mrinalika and Akshita M Bhanj Deo's vision in opening their home to visitors was to build sustainable tourism with social impact at its core in the tribal-dominated region. The property was titled Palace during the merger of the princely state into the Union of India, in honour of the royal family.
It is a tropical art deco sanctuary, refurbished with modern amenities, and is surrounded by the wild natural beauty of the Odia countryside.
The rooms
If you wish to stay inside the palace, the property offers four room choices for visitors, each with a connection to Mayurbhanj's history. Visitors can stay in the Palace room (200 sqft), the Historical suite (350 sqft), the Garden Historical suite (600 sqft), and the Royal suite (500 sqft).
In total, the Palace has 5 spacious suites: one on the mezzanine and the remaining four on the first floor. The high ceilings with large bay windows ensure natural light; the colourful walls add a touch of fun; vintage light fixtures take you back in time; large verandahs; and lavish king-size beds offer luxury. According to the website, the price for two people starts from ₹15,000 per night and goes up to ₹25,000 per night.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More