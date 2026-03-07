Step inside 75-year-old British bungalow in Kerala, set amidst a sprawling 2,700-acre plantation of lush greenery

The home welcomes you with a striking diamond-patterned pathway of stone and grass, leading to a charming lilac-trimmed French door. Its architecture pays homage to local traditions, with a low-slung roofline and thick, white-washed walls that keep the interiors naturally cool. Off to the side, a modest shimmering blue pool provides a refreshing contrast to the earthy tones of the surrounding landscape.

Kerala is known for its lush landscapes and timeless charm, but few homes capture this essence quite like a 75-year-old British bungalow set amidst a sprawling 2,700-acre plantation. With colonial-era architecture, high ceilings, and serene surroundings, this hidden gem offers a perfect blend of heritage and nature. In a March 1 Instagram post shared by digital creator Nimmy David, she gives a peek inside this enchanting bungalow, showcasing its vintage interiors and breathtaking views.

Why is sunroom the heart of the home One of the home’s most captivating features is the checkered-floor sunroom. Large, white-framed windows wrap around the space, transforming it into a living gallery that frames the rolling mountain views outside. It is furnished with a traditional wooden planter’s chair and a simple bistro table, creating a perfect nook for morning coffee.

Venturing deeper into the bungalow, the living room opens into a high-ceilinged hall that feels both airy and intimate. The flooring transitions to warm, speckled terrazzo, grounding the eclectic decor. Deep emerald-green Chesterfield-style sofas sit atop a classic Persian rug, while an open wooden bookshelf displays a mix of local pottery and vintage reads.

How the interior blends heritage with comfort The master suite is a true sanctuary of heritage design. Its centrepiece is an ornate four-poster wooden bed draped in ethereal white mosquito netting, complemented by dark wood herringbone-patterned floors that add texture and depth. A unique teal-colored stone-clad fireplace anchors the room, doubling as a functional hearth and a display for antique family photographs.

What makes this home truly special is its understated authenticity. It relies on natural materials, wood, stone, and clay, to tell its story, allowing the architecture, light, and surroundings to shine. From the soft glow of brass sconces to the way the afternoon sun hits the tiled roof, the bungalow is a reminder that the best designs are those that feel lived-in, loved, and timeless.