Step inside Mamaearth founders Ghazal and Varun Alagh’s multi-generational Delhi home filled with art and memories

The couple intentionally built the house slowly, room by room, embracing its imperfections. Varun shares, “We didn’t move into a perfect house; we created it slowly, one corner at a time, making it better as we went along.” Open spaces with minimal walls allow their high-energy children and beagles to move freely. “We created spaces where our kids can play freely, football going from here to there, without breaking anything,” Varun says.

Ghazal revealed their home accommodates four generations, including their grandmother, parents, themselves, and their two children, making it a multi-generational sanctuary full of memories, emotions, and personal history. “This is actually a home, not a designer home. We are four generations living in the same house, so it’s not perfect. There are broken walls here and there, handprints of our kids on the walls, but this is truly close to our heart,” Ghazal explains.

Ghazal and Varun Alagh, the founders of the skincare brand Mamaearth, gave a tour of their luxurious Delhi home. In a March 7 YouTube video with Pinkvilla, they shared an intimate look at their residence, describing it as a warm, lived-in space rather than a “designer house.” (Also read: Step inside Sunny Leone’s 'LA-style' ₹16 crore Mumbai penthouse filled with global art and handmade pieces by her kids )

The drawing room is designed to host friends and relatives, with multi-dimensional shapes that encourage continuous and flexible conversations. “We wanted the room to be flexible so conversations can start anywhere and continue anywhere,” Ghazal notes.

The Alaghs favoured earthy tones like beige and green. Ghazal adds, “Green has stayed very close to us, whether it’s our logo, our home, or our dining table. You’ll see green in our paintings and furniture, it reflects life and nature.”

The family room and dining area are where most bonding happens, featuring games like Chess and Tic-Tac-Toe. “This is where we play with our kids, laugh, and share our day,” Ghazal says.

Home bar to personal library Ghazal’s vibrant paintings, inspired by her training at the New York Academy of Art, are displayed throughout the house, often featuring symbols of strength, prosperity, and joy. “My paintings express life, variety, strength, and prosperity,” she says. Varun’s home bar, a favourite spot for hosting, includes over 50 shot glasses collected from cities worldwide. “Every city we visit, we pick up a glass, it’s become a ritual and part of our memories,” Varun shares.

Their library and study houses half of Varun’s 4,000-book collection and blends old-world charm with modern touches, such as a gramophone-style speaker. “This is our sanctuary for reflection, work, and inspiration,” he explains.

The couple also maintains a “Wall of Pride” in their private office, displaying their achievements as a reminder of their journey and purpose. “It’s not for others, it’s for us, to see how far we’ve come and why we work hard,” Ghazal says. Their balcony, though small, is vibrant and full of life, with plants and colourful cushions providing a serene view of the Aravalli hills.

From art to family games, the Alaghs’ home reflects both their professional journey and personal growth, making it a true representation of their values, creativity, and commitment to family.