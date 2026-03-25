Step inside Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Thailand ‘buddymoon’ Airbnb which costs ₹2.5 lakh per night

In the video, Rashmika admitted that she is still getting used to calling Vijay ‘my husband.’ The two have breakfast, dance together inside the lush rooms, and spend time with each other talking about their future. “What do you think we will be doing five years from now?” he asks. She responds, “Travelling the world! Finding more places like this.”

When it comes to spending some quality time with your partner, what is better than a luxurious villa on a beautiful island in Thailand? Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, have taken to Instagram to share how they are spending their buddymoon (vacation with friends after wedding) after the celebrations concluded, in partnership with Airbnb. Both Vijay and Rashmika stayed in a villa in Koh Samui, Thailand’s second-largest island. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding planner pens heartfelt note on curating the days: ‘It was their vision’ )

The luxurious villa they stayed at is called Koh Koon. It is a blend of modern architecture and nature in one frame. The space offers a 7+2 bedroom villa perched in Chaweng Noi Hills, Koh Samui. The lavish bedrooms, designed for comfort, are accentuated by minimal decor. The furniture is also neutral-toned, while the white walls add a serene touch to the space. Meanwhile, the huge dining space is perfect for family gatherings and features plush sofas, large glass walls, and minimal decor.

However, the villa's standout feature is the stunning sea view from the patio, structured as an outdoor seating area with sofas, a small table, and lamps that add a touch of light during the evenings. You can check it out here .

In the caption, Rashmika wrote, “After the wedding celebration, we wanted to slow down a bit for a couple of days. Quiet mornings, swims in the afternoons, and evenings of table tennis and pool and movie nights with laughter that lasted much longer. This @airbnb in Koh Samui felt like home almost instantly. Some moments from those days… with friends and home filled with laughter.”

Details about the Airbnb At the villa, the services offered include continental or Asian breakfast, a villa manager, a security deposit of $1,500 to be paid in cash on arrival and returned on departure, housekeepers, and one round-trip airport transfer. The villa costs ₹7.8 lakh for three nights.

About Vijay and Rashmika Vijay and Rashmika exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The wedding was unique for blending two distinct traditions: Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs.

The Telugu stars hosted a grand reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4 to celebrate their marriage. The couple got engaged in October last year, but they confirmed their relationship only in February, when they announced their marriage.