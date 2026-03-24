Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding planner pens heartfelt note on curating the days: ‘It was their vision’

She continued, “What stood out even more was their warmth, how it extended to everyone around them. And somewhere along the way, what we shared moved past a familiar bond into something far more familial and intimate. The affection was mutual and effortless. Vijay and Rushie, as we all know are beautiful on the outside, but even more so within. And their families were no different.”

Priya shared two unseen pictures of being hugged by Vijay and Rashmika. In the long caption, she detailed the care and affection that went into curating the wedding. She began, "You don’t always walk away from a wedding feeling this full! With Vijay and Rushie after a point, it never felt like we were handling two celebrities, it felt like getting two genuinely beautiful humans married, deeply in love with each other. A super creative couple who knew what they wanted and all of us just brought their vision to life. Every outfit, every vibe in the décor, every theme of jewellery, it was their vision, thoughtfully curated in a way that felt truly them."

The wedding of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was the talk of the town last month. The two actors tied the knot at a resort near Udaipur in a private ceremony attended only by families and close friends on February 26. Hours after the ceremony, Rashmika and Vijay both shared the first pictures from their wedding on Instagram, which quickly went viral. Now, the couple's wedding planner, Priya Maganti, Founder of RVR Eventz & Design, has shared a sweet note detailing how the two of them made it all the more special.

She added, “Vijay’s mother, who carried such a clear and heartfelt vision for her son’s wedding, was expressive, involved, and deeply invested in every detail. Hearing her say, at the end of all, that this was exactly how she had dreamt it to be… that truly stayed with me. And Rushie’s parents, a part of this journey, I’ll always hold very close.”

The note read, “My visit to Coorg was meant to understand the rituals, but it became so much more. From opening their home to me, walking me through traditions, to the warmth they extended, it never once felt transactional. It felt personal. And a big shoutout to the siblings. Anand’s kindness and Shimu’s infectious love felt so easy to connect with. And then the extended VD & RM team, the people who often go unseen but make you feel at home in the smallest ways.”

“This wedding will always live in my heart, the joy, the random laughing sessions during planning, the warmth. Somehow, it feels like the bond I share with you both has been there for much longer than the time we’ve actually known each other. Hands down the most beautiful wedding that RVR has planned that was filled with love and only love. Virosh, thank you for introducing me to your side of the world,” she concluded.

About Vijay and Rashmika Vijay and Rashmika exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The wedding was unique for blending two distinct traditions: Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs.

The Telugu stars hosted a grand reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4 to celebrate their marriage. The couple got engaged in October last year, but they confirmed their relationship only in February, when they announced their marriage.

Rashmika and Vijay worked in two Telugu films -- 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade. They remained tight-lipped about their relationship until news of their wedding surfaced.