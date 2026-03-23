Inside one of the most luxurious airline suites that’s larger than some apartments, comes with private bedroom, butler
This ultra-luxury airline suite, larger than some apartments, comes with a bed, lounge and butler, turning flights into a hotel-like experience.
Imagine an airline experience that feels more like stepping into a luxurious home, complete with spacious compartments, elegant décor and comforts that rival a world-class hotel. Giving viewers a closer look into this one-of-a-kind experience, content creator Ed Soto shared a detailed tour of The Residence on the Airbus A380 operated by Etihad Airways in his March 4 Instagram post, offering a glimpse into what luxury at 40,000 feet truly looks like. (Also read: Step inside Chef Ranveer Brar’s Mumbai home that feels as warm and thoughtfully crafted as his culinary creations. Watch )
A three-room suite in the sky
Located on the upper deck of the aircraft, The Residence isn’t just a seat, it’s a fully private three-room suite. The experience begins with a spacious living area, complete with a plush leather sofa, a dining table and a large flat-screen TV, creating the feel of a high-end hotel lounge rather than an airplane cabin.
Step further in, and you’ll find a separate bedroom featuring a full-length double bed dressed in fine linens. Unlike standard lie-flat seats, this is a proper bed designed for uninterrupted rest. One of the most standout features is the private en-suite shower room. Guests have access to a personal bathroom equipped with a shower, premium toiletries and ample space to freshen up mid-flight, an experience rarely associated with air travel.
Luxury, comfort and personalised service
The interiors reflect understated luxury, with soft ambient lighting, neutral tones and refined finishes that create a calm, cocoon-like atmosphere. Adding to the exclusivity is the personalised service. Guests in The Residence are assigned a dedicated cabin crew member trained to deliver a butler-style experience, ensuring everything, from meals to rest, is tailored to individual preferences. The dining experience is fully flexible, allowing passengers to eat what they want, when they want.
Perhaps the biggest highlight, however, is the unmatched privacy. With doors that completely enclose the suite and a layout designed to feel separate from the rest of the cabin, The Residence offers a truly intimate and uninterrupted journey.
How much the ticket costs
According to Etihad Airways, The Residence is offered as a bespoke upgrade rather than a fixed-price ticket, with fares varying based on route and availability. However, based on current offers and typical pricing trends, a First Class ticket plus upgrade usually starts from around $10,000 ( ₹8–9 lakh) one-way and can go up to $20,000+ ( ₹16–18 lakh or more) depending on demand and route.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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