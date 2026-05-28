Step inside this stunning 3BHK Hyderabad home with Japandi-inspired design, earthy palettes and handcrafted detailing

Step inside this Hyderabad home, where a young couple’s residence reflects a refined balance of warmth, functionality, and understated elegance. Designed by Diksuchi Design Studio, the home is rooted in an Indian Japandi design approach and beautifully blends earthy tones, natural textures, handcrafted details and clean contemporary lines to create a calm, inviting and timeless living space. (Also read: Step inside Punjabi singer Parmish Verma’s dream Mohali home with only 2 rooms, lush lawns and soulful Gurbani mornings )

Discover a harmonious 3BHK home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad home showcases warmth and functionality with Japandi design.(MK Gandhi)

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Spread across a 2,200 sq ft 3BHK layout, the home unfolds through thoughtfully planned spaces that balance openness with privacy. The living area sets the tone with warm woods, soft fabrics and muted earthy hues. The home embraces Japandi design, an interior style that blends the simplicity and elegance of Japanese aesthetics with the comfort and warmth of Scandinavian design.

Curved forms, layered textures and thoughtfully chosen furniture pieces bring softness and depth to the space, while the seamless flow between the living, dining and kitchen areas enhances openness, movement and everyday comfort, making the home feel airy yet grounded.

The dining space introduces handcrafted lighting and subtle artistic detailing, creating an intimate yet contemporary setting perfect for both everyday meals and quiet conversations.

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{{^usCountry}} Extending from here is a personalised bookshelf that reflects the couple’s shared love for reading. Throughout the home, decor pieces carefully curated by the wife add authenticity and emotional warmth, while indoor plants further bring life. Thoughtfully designed kitchen and serene private spaces {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Extending from here is a personalised bookshelf that reflects the couple’s shared love for reading. Throughout the home, decor pieces carefully curated by the wife add authenticity and emotional warmth, while indoor plants further bring life. Thoughtfully designed kitchen and serene private spaces {{/usCountry}}

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In the kitchen, warm-toned cabinetry, clean lines and natural finishes come together to maintain a minimal yet highly functional aesthetic. The design continues the home’s cohesive material palette, while a subtle traditional touch appears in the pooja space, where arches, brass accents and symmetry create a serene spiritual corner within the modern layout.

The master bedroom is warm and inviting, defined by layered textures, a custom upholstered headboard and cane detailing across wardrobes and design elements that enhance its handcrafted appeal.

The guest bedroom takes on a softer artistic identity, highlighted by a hand-painted focal artwork that adds personality and visual depth, while still maintaining a calm and restful feel. The third bedroom is designed as a flexible, multifunctional space with a sofa-cum-bed, allowing it to easily transform between a lounge and a guest room as needed.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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