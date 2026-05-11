Step inside Umrao Jaan director Muzaffar Ali's Delhi home where every corner tells a story of Indian art and heritage

Known for his incredible movies, from Umrao Jaan to Gaman, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali doesn't need an introduction. Hailing his roots from Lucknow, he built a beautiful mansion in Delhi that radiates old-world charm. Married to architect Meera Ali, the couple’s residence is a serene and art-filled home. Priyam Saraswat, a social media influencer, shared the house tour video of the couple on his Instagram on April 10, 2026. Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful house of Kotwara.

Muzaffar Ali and Meera Ali gave a house tour of their Delhi home.(priyamsaraswat/Instagram)

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Inside the house of Kotwara

Welcomed by a massive palace door, the house opens into a large patio space that looks like a palace decked with timeless pieces and traditional architecture. Considering the roots from Lucknow, the couple designed the house in a way that the traditional designs meet modern amenities to match their contemporary lifestyle. The large courtyard area acts as the centre of the house, with all other rooms surrounding it.

The welcoming space

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{{^usCountry}} The living room of the couple perfectly showcases the artistic side of the filmmaker. In today’s world of minimalism and neutral shades, the couple opted to keep the walls in bold maroon colour with heritage paintings adorning the wall. The living room delights with timeless charms, from fine embroidered carpet to vintage paintings, artworks and personal life portraits, the room perfectly matches the vibe of the filmmaker. The living room also boasts a painted chimney space decked with vintage pieces and a large coffee table made by Muzaffar himself. The house further features a staircase that goes above the dining area, creating a balcony-like feel inside the house. The family lounge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room of the couple perfectly showcases the artistic side of the filmmaker. In today’s world of minimalism and neutral shades, the couple opted to keep the walls in bold maroon colour with heritage paintings adorning the wall. The living room delights with timeless charms, from fine embroidered carpet to vintage paintings, artworks and personal life portraits, the room perfectly matches the vibe of the filmmaker. The living room also boasts a painted chimney space decked with vintage pieces and a large coffee table made by Muzaffar himself. The house further features a staircase that goes above the dining area, creating a balcony-like feel inside the house. The family lounge {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The lounge area features a beautiful table taken from Lucknow, which delights with intricate embroidery. The space also features a seating setup decked with a massive painting on the wall for family get-together moments. Into the dining area {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lounge area features a beautiful table taken from Lucknow, which delights with intricate embroidery. The space also features a seating setup decked with a massive painting on the wall for family get-together moments. Into the dining area {{/usCountry}}

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Lucknow is known for its authentic and mouth-watering food scene, and replicating the same in Delhi was tedious, but the couple tried to achieve it in their house. They have a large, massive dining area under a tent setup that can host around 24 people. Apart from luxurious interiors, the house also boasts a massive garden area decked with plants and trees.

Who are Muzaffer Ali and Meera Ali?

Muzaffar Ali is an Indian filmmaker, fashion designer, poet, artist, cultural revivalist, and social worker. He directed several popular Bollywood movies, from Umrao Jaan to Gaman. He got married to Meera Ali, an architect and fashion designer, with whom he has a daughter, Sama.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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