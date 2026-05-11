Step inside Umrao Jaan director Muzaffar Ali's Delhi home where every corner tells a story of Indian art and heritage
Here’s a sneak peek into filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and architect Meera Ali’s Delhi home that beautifully blends Awadhi heritage with contemporary design.
Known for his incredible movies, from Umrao Jaan to Gaman, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali doesn't need an introduction. Hailing his roots from Lucknow, he built a beautiful mansion in Delhi that radiates old-world charm. Married to architect Meera Ali, the couple’s residence is a serene and art-filled home. Priyam Saraswat, a social media influencer, shared the house tour video of the couple on his Instagram on April 10, 2026. Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful house of Kotwara.
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Inside the house of Kotwara
Welcomed by a massive palace door, the house opens into a large patio space that looks like a palace decked with timeless pieces and traditional architecture. Considering the roots from Lucknow, the couple designed the house in a way that the traditional designs meet modern amenities to match their contemporary lifestyle. The large courtyard area acts as the centre of the house, with all other rooms surrounding it.
The welcoming space
The living room of the couple perfectly showcases the artistic side of the filmmaker. In today’s world of minimalism and neutral shades, the couple opted to keep the walls in bold maroon colour with heritage paintings adorning the wall. The living room delights with timeless charms, from fine embroidered carpet to vintage paintings, artworks and personal life portraits, the room perfectly matches the vibe of the filmmaker. The living room also boasts a painted chimney space decked with vintage pieces and a large coffee table made by Muzaffar himself. The house further features a staircase that goes above the dining area, creating a balcony-like feel inside the house.
The family lounge{{/usCountry}}
The living room of the couple perfectly showcases the artistic side of the filmmaker. In today’s world of minimalism and neutral shades, the couple opted to keep the walls in bold maroon colour with heritage paintings adorning the wall. The living room delights with timeless charms, from fine embroidered carpet to vintage paintings, artworks and personal life portraits, the room perfectly matches the vibe of the filmmaker. The living room also boasts a painted chimney space decked with vintage pieces and a large coffee table made by Muzaffar himself. The house further features a staircase that goes above the dining area, creating a balcony-like feel inside the house.
The family lounge{{/usCountry}}
The lounge area features a beautiful table taken from Lucknow, which delights with intricate embroidery. The space also features a seating setup decked with a massive painting on the wall for family get-together moments.
Into the dining area{{/usCountry}}
The lounge area features a beautiful table taken from Lucknow, which delights with intricate embroidery. The space also features a seating setup decked with a massive painting on the wall for family get-together moments.
Into the dining area{{/usCountry}}
Lucknow is known for its authentic and mouth-watering food scene, and replicating the same in Delhi was tedious, but the couple tried to achieve it in their house. They have a large, massive dining area under a tent setup that can host around 24 people. Apart from luxurious interiors, the house also boasts a massive garden area decked with plants and trees.
Who are Muzaffer Ali and Meera Ali?
Muzaffar Ali is an Indian filmmaker, fashion designer, poet, artist, cultural revivalist, and social worker. He directed several popular Bollywood movies, from Umrao Jaan to Gaman. He got married to Meera Ali, an architect and fashion designer, with whom he has a daughter, Sama.