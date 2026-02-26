Step inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 10,000-square-foot ₹32 crore luxurious villa in Alibaug: Watch video
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Alibaug villa features a double-height ceiling, expansive windows, and luxurious interiors. Let's take a video tour inside.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's holiday home in Alibaug is a sanctuary that blends contemporary neoclassical design with a curated mix of modern and vintage furniture, set amid verdant greenery. In a post shared on February 24 by GoodHomes Magazine, they offered a glimpse into the couple's retreat. Let's take a look inside:
A video tour of Virat and Anushka's Alibaug home
According to Architectural Digest India, Virat Kohli and Anushka's holiday home was designed by SAOTA, led by Philippe Fouche, and was designed by Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects (SAOTA). Built over a 10,000-square-foot plot, a January 2025 Mint report suggests that the villa is valued at ₹32 crore.
The grand space features endless luxurious features, including lavish decor, a temperature-controlled pool, a bespoke kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a sprawling garden, covered parking, staff quarters, and more. A few other unmissable features of the house are the pristine stones, exotic Italian marbles, raw travertine, and Turkish limestone.
Step inside Virat and Anushka's home:
The double-height cut-out ceiling features natural hardwood, and the house follows an elaborate open layout. Additionally, the expansive windows and glass walls let natural light stream in and fill the space. Additionally, the rooms feature expansive balconies offering stunning views of the Sahyadri range. The sophisticated, tastefully curated furniture and biophilic interiors complement the villa's expensive, minimalist vibe.
Additionally, the expansive garden surrounding the home, featuring an inviting al fresco dining area, matches the villa’s elegance. It offers a serene escape, creating a harmonious retreat between modern architecture and nature.
A few other key features of the couple's home include circadian lighting, gas leak detectors, and advanced air and water filtration, among other things. Talking about the villa, Virat told AD India, “I’m never really on holiday. I’m always on a fixed diet and on a fixed training routine from morning until night. Here, I wake up, chill out, relax, have lemon water, a cup of coffee, ease into it, and start afresh.”
About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli is an Indian batsman, and Anushka Sharma is an award-winning actor and producer. The couple's relationship began during a 2013 ad shoot. They tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy. Later, they welcomed two kids. Their daughter, Vamika, was born on January 11, 2021, followed by their son, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.
Apart from their Alibaug villa, Virat and Anushka reside in Mumbai in a lavish home spanning 7,171 square feet, valued at ₹34 crore, according to reports. The cricketer also owns an ₹80 crore bungalow in Gurugram.
