Summer-inspired walls: Try these trending fresh colours and decor prints to revamp your home interior design

Give your home a summer-inspired transformation with light, soothing wall tones and subtle patterns. In other words, revamp your home this summer with walls and accents that radiate freshness and energy. Your living room is begging for this summer wall makeover. Here’s how to nail it!(Image by HOME X FASHION HUB)

The secret to a breezy, summer-ready home

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal and Abhishek Agrawal, Co-Founders of Maanavi Homes, shared, “Neutral colours — like warm whites, sandy taupes, gentle greys, or soft beiges — can work wonders by reflecting light and opening up your space. These hues offer a versatile base that pairs effortlessly with a range of furniture and decor styles, from minimalist to eclectic.”

Personality is added in the room with textures, warm taupe and gray.(Shutterstock)

To introduce gentle contrast, the trio suggested, “Incorporate wallpapers with understated floral prints, abstract forms, or tactile, natural finishes. These bring quiet character and movement without overwhelming the room. A thoughtfully designed feature wall — perhaps a pastel-toned mural or a textured paint technique—adds dimension and charm. These understated choices bring harmony to your space while letting your furniture and décor take center stage.”

Wall and sofa combos that scream summer

Bringing his expertise to the same, Amruth Sampige, Co-founder of Dash Square, recommended, “Think floral prints — whether through framed floral wall art — to bring the outdoors inside with soft, organic charm. Pair these with pops of bold sofa colours like sunshine yellow, deep blue, or vibrant red to create a lively contrast. A mustard yellow sofa against a subtle floral backdrop feels cheerful and warm, while cobalt blue adds cool sophistication.”

Florals are the feel-good home decor your summer desperately needs.(Image by Nel Floral)

For a more eclectic touch, the expert advised, “A rich red sofa paired with muted floral prints injects vibrancy without overwhelming the space. Even a single accent wall adorned with botanical motifs can uplift neutral rooms instantly. The key is balance — use colour pops thoughtfully against softer prints to craft a layered, inviting look. This easy interplay of prints and hues can transform your home into a breezy, summer-ready haven full of personality and warmth.”