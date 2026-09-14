Sunayana Fozdar on fitness, travel and influencer life: ‘Being mentally fit is more important than how fit you look’

Indian television actor and social media influencer Sunayana Fozdar, known for playing Anjali Taarak Mehta in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, spoke exclusively to HT Lifestyle about her life as an actor and content creator. From her fitness routine and approach to travel and beauty to navigating social media pressure and redefining success, Sunayana offered a glimpse into the person behind the screen.

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Sunayana Fozdar on her life as a social media influencer

Apart from being an actor, Sunayana Fozdar is also a social media influencer who regularly gives her followers a glimpse into her life beyond the screen. “I think social media is a great platform for the audience, your followers and your fans to connect with you on a more real basis. So that's where I think they see me being raw a lot of times, how I am, what my routine is like, my daily life, my friends and moments where I get vulnerable. So all of that, I feel, is a part of me that I owe to them for giving me so much love. And that's also where they see what I like to do other than acting too,” shared Sunayana.

What does ‘living well’ mean to Sunayana?

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{{^usCountry}} Sunayana made her television debut in 2007, and after nearly two decades in the industry, she says her mindset and definition of a good lifestyle have evolved significantly over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunayana made her television debut in 2007, and after nearly two decades in the industry, she says her mindset and definition of a good lifestyle have evolved significantly over the years. {{/usCountry}}

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“After a lot of things have changed in terms of my mindset and the way I look at life, I try to hit the pause button every now and then. I’m a hyperactive soul, so I just feel that being productive doesn’t necessarily mean constantly hustling. That is one thing that I’ve been trying to do. It’s difficult, but I’ve been trying to do that as well. I’ve been trying to take a break, and a break doesn’t necessarily mean packing my bags and travelling because that’s also not possible for me. Sometimes, it’s just about sleeping and being in the moment,” said Sunayana.

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An actor’s life is far from easy, and juggling the demands of acting and content creation comes with its own set of responsibilities. However, amid the hustle, Sunayana makes a conscious effort to stay grounded. From going for a walk every day to spending time with her family and feeding her cats, she finds comfort in simple, everyday moments that help her stay connected to herself.

Sunayana’s take on fitness and beauty

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Makeup is an essential part of an actor’s life, and Sunayana is no exception to this. But as a person, she tries to stay away from it as much as possible. For her, skincare is more about staying minimal and focusing on her inner self. “I don’t have a beauty routine. I try to keep my skin off makeup when I'm not shooting, and I only use sunscreen and aloe vera gel in my daily routine. Also, I consume four glasses of warm water every day in the morning,” added Fozdar.

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Sunayana has a different take on fitness. Apart from maintaining her physical health, she also places equal importance on strengthening her mental well-being. “For me, you have to be mentally fit. You have to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life,” highlighted Sunayana.

“I usually listen to meditation songs and the Vishnu Sahasranama. It’s an audio of about 13 minutes, and I think it sort of refreshes my mind as well,” she added. “Also, I don’t believe in consuming external chemicals in the name of shakes and protein supplements. Whatever I consume, I prefer it in its original, natural form,” Sunayana shared.

Sunayana Fozdar on her travel experiences

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Being a television actor and social media influencer, it is often difficult to find time for extensive travelling. However, she shared her Masai Mara experience that entirely changed her concept about life. “I went to Africa, to the Masai Mara, and it felt like a childhood dream come true. It was something I used to write about in my manifestation book.

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The experience really changed my whole outlook as a person. I felt that I was so small and the world is really so big. When you’re in those jungles, you see wildlife and animals right there. It was magical, and you realise there’s so much more that you haven’t seen. I don’t know what changed, but the experience made me a more humble and kinder person. Being around animals also gave me a much stronger sense of respect and love for them,” Sunayana shared.

Sunayana Fozdar’s idea of success

The idea of success changes with time, and Sunayana too realised this while spending around two decades in the television industry. “When I was getting into the industry, for me it was all about stardom, money, and connections. But eventually, after reaching a certain point, I started realising that this is never-ending. For me, happiness is something that you have to find within; otherwise, nothing is going to make you happy. If you're able to help other people, whatever. I think that is the definition of success for me,” highlighted Sunayana.

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