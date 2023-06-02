Out of the shadows: The changing landscape of the dark web

In 1993, a New Yorker cartoon of two dogs talking captured an innocent hope. “On the internet, nobody knows you’re a dog,” one said to the other as he typed, presumably to new friends around the world. PREMIUM (Images: Adobe Stock)

How things have changed. One of the rarest things in this age of big data and Big Brother is online anonymity. In 2015, New Yorker published an updated cartoon reflecting this. The dogs look older, jaded. “Remember when, on the Internet, nobody knew who you were?”

It takes extreme measures to preserve privacy today. It can take a high degree of technical expertise too. Install a niche operating system such as Tails; add the proprietary Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) encryption software; access the internet via a virtual private network (VPN); use secure email providers such as Proton, and private chat apps such as Wickr and Threema; search the web using DuckDuckGo; share files using OnionShare; do it all through a dark web browser such as Tor.

And that’s just for the computer. Staying anonymous on a smartphone is a far more intense operation.

Most people won’t go to such extreme lengths; many are happy to minimise tracking by doing just that last bit: accessing the internet via Tor, or The Onion Router.

The technology for Tor was originally developed by the US Navy, as a secure communications technology for military intelligence. The platform was opened up to the public in 2004, because it would be a poor military intelligence platform if only spies used it.

Tor remains the most widely used gateway to the dark web.

Its two key features are anonymous browsing and the anonymous hosting of websites. Roughly speaking, this is achieved by routing web traffic through multiple computers on a private network. A VPN works similarly, but Tor is decentralised, with servers now run by volunteers around the world. (Since 2006, development of the software has been overseen by a not-for-profit organisation called Tor Project.)

Tor websites end with .onion and are largely untraceable, invisible on the clear net, and are not indexed by mainstream search engines such as Google.

Operating in a similar fashion are alternatives such as Freenet and Invisible Internet Protocol (I2P), but Tor remains the most popular and is as synonymous with the dark web as Google is with internet search.

Fifty shades of dark

A dark web browser can be used to access regular websites, but a little cursory window-shopping shows that one can get almost anything illicit here. There is stolen personal data (bank account and credit-card details), fake passports and driver’s licences, ransomware, malware, narcotic drugs, illegal pornography.

There are self-help sites ranging from the criminal to the comical. How to 3D-print a gun. How to steal your neighbour’s wi-fi. How to eat for free at Taco Bell.

It’s a hall of mirrors, with no way of telling what’s real. Shopfronts promise drugs from anonymous vendors, but there is the risk that they’ll never be shipped; or that they will be shipped, and tracked, by undercover law-enforcement agents.

There is some method to the madness. Some dark web sites collect an initial security deposit from vendors; money that buyers pay is sometimes deposited in escrow accounts, to be released to vendors only after confirmation of shipping.

But the most successful marketplaces must work hard to protect themselves. Gang wars are common. Administrators of a marketplace may send extremely high volumes of automated bots to a rival, creating a digital traffic jam, crashing the site or compelling denial of service. This is why dark web sites have some of the toughest CAPTCHA tests on the internet.

Seller websites appear and disappear sometimes in a span of hours. E-shops publicise the addresses of mirror sites, in case their main site is forced down; but this opens another door to phishing attacks. Anarchy is the flip side of total anonymity. Only the paranoid can thrive.

The bright side

The law is a visible and invisible presence on the dark web. There are websites run by agencies, including the US’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), that invite users to alert enforcers to illegal activity. But that’s just the outermost layer of the onion.