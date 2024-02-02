The great defrost: Mridula Ramesh, on Antarctica
Feb 02, 2024 08:25 PM IST
It's been a rapid slide for the continent of ice, which was expanding until 2014. Mridula Ramesh on an ancient past, near future,and trade-offs to be made today
Antarctica — the continent of extremes and contradictions — tells the story of how climate affects life on Earth. It is the world’s coldest and driest continent. Yet, it holds most of the planet’s fresh water, frozen in the giant, kilometres-thick ice sheet that covers its land. This water is, and should remain, largely frozen, because from our perspective, the problem starts when it begins to melt.
