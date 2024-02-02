 The great defrost: Mridula Ramesh, on Antarctica - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / The great defrost: Mridula Ramesh, on Antarctica

The great defrost: Mridula Ramesh, on Antarctica

ByMridula Ramesh
Feb 02, 2024 08:25 PM IST

It's been a rapid slide for the continent of ice, which was expanding until 2014. Mridula Ramesh on an ancient past, near future,and trade-offs to be made today

Antarctica — the continent of extremes and contradictions — tells the story of how climate affects life on Earth. It is the world’s coldest and driest continent. Yet, it holds most of the planet’s fresh water, frozen in the giant, kilometres-thick ice sheet that covers its land. This water is, and should remain, largely frozen, because from our perspective, the problem starts when it begins to melt.

Sea ice reached a new low last year – the fourth new low here in seven years. The continent of ice is crumbling at its edges. One of these chunks is A23a (see aerial view above). The world’s largest iceberg – about four times the size of Delhi – is currently drifting and melting into the Southern Ocean. (Courtesy Ian Strachan / Eyos Expedition)
Antarctica in winter; September 2023. (NASA / Scientific Visualization Studio)
Bryant Coast in November and December. The sea ice broke up in December, over a month early, leading to the death of about 9,000 emperor penguin chicks in a record-setting die-off. (Sentinel-2 L2A; NSIDC; Richard Sidey / Eyos; Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust / National Geographic)
