The great defrost: Mridula Ramesh, on Antarctica

Antarctica — the continent of extremes and contradictions — tells the story of how climate affects life on Earth. It is the world’s coldest and driest continent. Yet, it holds most of the planet’s fresh water, frozen in the giant, kilometres-thick ice sheet that covers its land. This water is, and should remain, largely frozen, because from our perspective, the problem starts when it begins to melt.

Sea ice reached a new low last year – the fourth new low here in seven years. The continent of ice is crumbling at its edges. One of these chunks is A23a (see aerial view above). The world’s largest iceberg – about four times the size of Delhi – is currently drifting and melting into the Southern Ocean. (Courtesy Ian Strachan / Eyos Expedition)