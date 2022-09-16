The Indian ghoul guide: Monsters of our making

Monsters have always been about fear and control. They are crafted to represent the deviant, alien or inexplicable as something to be wary of or shun. This is to prevent their illness or ill behaviour from infecting anyone else.

And so the myth of the werewolves is said to have its roots in cases of rabies; porphyria, which affects the formation of haemoglobin, has been linked to the myth of the vampire (patients tend to be pale, wan, and develop rashes and blisters when exposed to sunlight).

In the modern world, the terror extended to include the question: just what are we capable of? Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1818) is a man-made monster born of scientific overreach. In FW Murnau’s film Nosferatu (1922), the bloodthirsty monster is Count Orlok, his name the Dutch word for war. Robert Louis Stevenson’s The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (1886) emerged amid the uproar caused by Charles Darwin’s theories of evolution (On the Origin of Species was published in 1859). If man emerged from ape, what else might lurk within us, beneath the veneer of civility and godlike self-image?

Go right to the beginning, and monsters represent the original unknowns: the mysteries of death and the afterlife; of mental illness; even the haunting spectres of one’s own misdeeds. As Wknd explore vampire myths, here are some of the oldest blood-sucking monsters from Indian lore.

Vetalas: Ghouls of the forest and cemetery

This wise but mischievous figure is said to hang upside-down from trees, in graveyards, crematoria and forests, and wait for humans to possess or play pranks on. In some tales, the vetala is wise and offers sage advice and visions of the future. In others, he is a dreaded being who takes delight in sucking human blood, killing children, causing miscarriages and driving people insane by filling their heads with his voice that never stops talking.

In both versions, a vetala or Betaal exists in the realm between life and death.

The earliest written tales about the vetala are the Vetala Panchavimshati, a collection of 25 Sanskrit stories compiled in the 11th century by the scholar Somadeva, drawing from ancient lore.

It is in these tales that a vetala comes to the aid of a king of legend named Vikram, a trope that would spark numerous tales for children told through centuries as the tales of Vikram and Betaal. In the original compilation, as in the later tales, the vetala is a hovering presence that taunts the king with riddles he can almost solve; he won’t leave the king alone, won’t go away, but eventually helps the king to greater victories and greater understanding.

Rakshasas: Insatiable troublemakers