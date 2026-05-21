This Indian bride planned her dreamy Lake Como wedding that had only 9 guests and the photos are unreal

In an era where 'big fat Indian weddings' often feel like high-production theatrical performances, Kinjal Patel and Herit Vachhani chose a different path — one defined by silence, soul, and a guest list that could fit in a single extra-large SUV. Also read | Inside fashion influencer Sejal Kumar's simple wedding, where she opted for a graceful saree instead of heavy bridalwear

Kinjal Patel and Herit Vachhani's Lake Como wedding redefines luxury with just nine guests, prioritising personal connections over grandeur. (Pics: House on the Clouds)

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Their 2025 nuptials at the iconic Villa Balbiano in Lake Como, Italy, redefined luxury as something deeply personal, proving that the most special wedding celebrations aren't built on guest counts, but on intentionality.

Floral whimsy meets Italian grandeur

The wedding photos, captured by House on the Clouds with an ethereal, film-like quality, look less like a structured event and more like a painting come to life. The ceremony took place on a verdant lawn overlooking the shimmering waters of Lake Como, framed by the dramatic silhouettes of the Italian Alps.

Instead of a traditional, heavy wooden mandap, the couple opted for meandering floral installations. These weren't rigid structures but organic clusters of hydrangeas in shades of periwinkle and lavender, vibrant orange gerberas, and exotic bird of paradise. From an aerial view, these blooms created a soft, winding path that cradled the couple, looking as though the garden itself had grown specifically to witness their vows.

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{{^usCountry}} The bride wore pink {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bride wore pink {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kinjal’s choice of attire — a timeless pink lehenga-style saree by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani — offered a soft contrast to the deep greens and blues of the landscape. The intricate embroidery shimmered under the overcast Italian sky, while her long, sweeping veil added a sense of poetic minimalism as it trailed across the grass. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kinjal’s choice of attire — a timeless pink lehenga-style saree by fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani — offered a soft contrast to the deep greens and blues of the landscape. The intricate embroidery shimmered under the overcast Italian sky, while her long, sweeping veil added a sense of poetic minimalism as it trailed across the grass. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most striking images captures the varmala (exchange of garlands), where the couple stands framed by the lake. The groom, Herit, in a sophisticated cream sherwani, leans back with a smile as Kinjal places the garland around him — a moment of pure, unhurried bliss.

9 guests attended the dreamy Lake Como wedding

In an October 2025 interview with Vogue India, the couple peeled back the layers of the decision-making process. While the world expected a grand gala, the couple sought a 'peaceful, warm, intimate feeling'. "We didn’t want to get lost in our own wedding. Instead, we wanted to fully and completely be ourselves with the people who understood us the most," the couple shared.

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By limiting the guest list to just nine family members, the couple bypassed the typical stressors of Indian weddings — the complex logistics of hundreds of guests, the social performance, and the blur of a three-day marathon. Instead, the couple spent the time at Passalacqua, the historic hotel where the reception was held, treating the family to a private dinner that felt more like a home celebration than a corporate event.

The DIY angel

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What makes this wedding truly stand out is that Kinjal planned the entire affair herself. In a world where luxury weddings are usually handed off to high-priced wedding planners, the bride chose to be the primary point of contact for every vendor.

Her motivation was twofold: to ensure standard wedding templates didn't dilute the 'poetic minimalism' she envisioned, and the human connection. She told Vogue India, "I wanted to build my own relationships with vendors for them to understand who we are as a couple. We left with friends instead of professional relationships."

This Lake Como wedding serves as a quiet rebellion against the ‘big, fat Indian wedding’ trend. By choosing a world-class venue like Villa Balbiano and stripping away the noise, Kinjal and Herit proved there was no need for artificial backdrops when the Alps and the lake provided a billion-year-old landscape.

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Having the space to breathe, to look every guest in the eye, and to linger over a meal at Passalacqua is a rare commodity in modern weddings. As Kinjal noted, seeing her vision come to life felt like an 'accomplishment' that a hired wedding planner could never have provided. It wasn't just a wedding; it was a curated experience where every flower, every guest, and every moment was chosen with love.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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