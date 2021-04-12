The small-intimate Indian wedding

A wedding in the city is synonym to band, baaja, baraat and a lot of dancing. However, the last year - due to rising Covid-19 cases- transitioned how weddings look - small, intimate, sustainable and simple. As we see a surge in Covid-19 cases, the government brings about changes in the number of people at wedding along with night curfew.

Only 50 people allowed at weddings, once again! According to new guidelines, gatherings at weddings in the Capital have again been reduced to 50 people. Shenegians who were all set to get married are saddened and panicked. “We have pushed our wedding indefinitely. There is no certainty on when the situation will be better. My wedding date was in the first week of May and preparations were almost completed however we didn’t have an option that to postpone it,” says a sad Karan Khurana who was getting married in May. Most weddings have been post postponed say planners. “This month was very good and we were doing big weddings. However it has all fallen flat now. 50% weddings have been postponed and the rest are happening with minimum resources,” says Nitin Arora, entertainment specialist.

However, many have also moved their wedding to a day function and found ways to make them fun. “All arrangements were done so we have moved the functions in the day and divided the guests as per functions. Not something we wanted to do but keeping the situation in mind this was the best and quickest solution,” says Anita whose daughter is getting married next week. The entertainment side of the weddings has also become simpler and smaller. “Bigger artists have been replaced by smaller ones as the guest list has gone to just 50 people,” confesses Arora.

The decor has also been changed to basic and readily available options. “Flowers that we’re being brought in from different places have now been ditched and replaced with easily available options. We are trying to keep excitement going by getting in singers who can lift up the mood,” says wedding planner Pawan Chawla.