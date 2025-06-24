This year’s hottest home decor trend? Heritage-inspired luxury interior is making a big comeback in 2025

In 2025, home decor is becoming more about who we are rather than what is trending. People are moving away from mass-produced, factory-made items and looking for pieces that feel personal, warm and meaningful. The focus now is on homegrown decor — beautiful creations made by skilled hands, each one telling its own story and reflecting a sense of identity and belonging. Turning home corners into sanctuaries: The interior decor philosophy that’s redefining 2025.(File Photo)

Why interior designers are obsessed with handcrafted pieces in 2025

This year, handmade and artisanal items are truly stealing the spotlight. Think of hand-painted vases, custom-engraved lamps and one-of-a-kind furniture that feels like it belongs only in your home. These are not just decorative items; they bring a soulful and earthy charm to modern living spaces. Every curve, texture and colour adds a unique personality to the space, turning even the simplest corner into a peaceful and personal retreat.

Natural materials are playing a big role in this shift. Wood, metal, clay and glass are being favoured not just for their aesthetics but also for the calming and grounding energy they bring into a home. They reflect a growing consciousness toward sustainable living. Alongside, soft, earthy tones like terracotta, sage green and warm sand are setting the tone for 2025 — creating interiors that feel soothing, inviting and connected to nature.

Heritage and artisanal crafts

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhaye Gupta, CEO and Founder of Rabyana Design, shared, “We have noticed that people prefer designs that blend elegance with organic textures, turning everyday into personal sanctuaries. It’s not about styles but the emotion and the meaning they are aligned with.”

The decor shift everyone’s talking about

In many ways, the decor wishlist of 2025 celebrates individuality. It shines a light on thoughtful pieces made with care and passion, often by local artisans whose techniques have been passed down through generations. These pieces are not only beautiful but also meaningful, carrying stories of culture, heritage, and craftsmanship.

Another growing trend is the shift in how people define luxury. Today, exclusive doesn’t just mean expensive, it means personal. Whether it is a custom lamp, a curated wall art inspired by your roots, or a design that brings back childhood memories, it is these emotional connections that are now driving choices.

Sonam Kapoor's living room is one of the highlights of her home, which she has designed with her aunt Kavita Singh. Tanjore paintings and a bespoke sofa by Kavita Singh Interiors styled with antique cushions give the space a royal touch.

To sum up, the decor wishlist of 2025 is clear. People are choosing soulful, sustainable and beautifully crafted decor that reflects who they are and where they come from. As Abhaye Gupta quipped, “We are proud to be a part of this evolving narrative.” This year, homegrown finds are not just part of the home, they are the home.