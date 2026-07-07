Tried and Tested: A lamp, a planter and a charcuterie set from Ellementry walk into a home

Welcome back to another edition of Tried and Tested, where we at HT Lifestyle put some of the most popular and—occasionally underrated—brands and their products through their paces. This time, we're taking a closer look at Ellementry, a brand you've likely come across while scrolling through Instagram. Its earthy home décor, handcrafted furniture and timeless tableware have found a place on countless décor lovers' wishlists. But with most of its products sitting firmly in the premium category, the obvious question is: are they worth the investment? That's exactly what we're here to find out.

We tried three products from Ellementry to test their quality, aesthetic and durability.

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Also read: Tried and Tested: I swapped my regular hair and lip care for these products for two weeks—here's how they performed

I should mention that I'm not entirely new to Ellementry. Back in 2018, a simple pasta dish from the brand was my dream birthday gift from my brother and sister-in-law. Eight years later, I finally completed the set by buying another piece from the same collection. The fact that Ellementry has continued making the same design after all these years says something about its commitment to timeless aesthetics over fleeting trends.

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{{^usCountry}} Today, the pair sits proudly in my china cabinet—a treasured possession that will probably be inherited by my future cats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, the pair sits proudly in my china cabinet—a treasured possession that will probably be inherited by my future cats. {{/usCountry}}

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This month, I tested three products from the brand: a table lamp, a planter and a chopping board set that quickly became my charcuterie boards. Here's how they fared.

Honeygrain Wooden Table Lamp with Shade

The Honeygrain Wooden Table Lamp features a handcrafted mango wood base paired with a tall, off-white cylindrical fabric shade. The proportions work beautifully: the compact base is balanced by the taller shade, creating an elegant silhouette that doesn't overwhelm a room.

The lamp feels reassuringly sturdy and well-made. It even survived a couple of accidental drops from my notoriously clumsy hands without any damage.

Aesthetically, the walnut-toned finish of the wooden base makes it incredibly versatile. Whether your home leans traditional Indian, modern contemporary or somewhere in between, the lamp blends effortlessly into almost any setting.

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It doesn't come with a bulb—which isn't unusual—but including one would have been a thoughtful finishing touch.

Priced at ₹1,595 during the sale, this is arguably one of the best-value products in the collection. For the craftsmanship and quality, it's an easy recommendation.

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Ljo Ceramic Planter with Stand

This was, without question, my favourite product of the three.

Made entirely from natural materials—ceramic and mango wood—the planter strikes a perfect balance between minimalism and warmth. The cylindrical ceramic pot comes in a beautiful eggshell white with a subtle textured finish, while the matte-finished wooden stand adds just enough contrast. It also includes a matching ceramic tray to collect excess water.

On its own, the planter is elegant. Paired with the Honeygrain Table Lamp, however, it looks even better, thanks to their complementary cylindrical forms and similar neutral palette.

Functionally, it's just as impressive. The drainage tray neatly catches excess water, while the stand literally and visually elevates the plant, making it feel more like a décor piece than just a planter.

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A solid 10/10. No notes.

At the current sale price of ₹2,168, it's certainly not the cheapest planter you'll find, but the build quality, thoughtful design and premium finish more than justify the price.

Natural Duo Wood and Marble Chopping Boards

Ellementry markets these as chopping boards, but I simply couldn't bring myself to take a knife to that beautiful sheesham wood. In my home, they've been repurposed as charcuterie boards—and they look right at home doing just that.

The set includes two triangular hanging boards: one crafted from white marble and the other from sheesham wood. One thing worth noting is that the wooden board isn't carved from a single block of wood; it's made by joining three pieces together. Personally, that's never been my preferred construction for chopping boards, as glued joints can become more susceptible to wear if exposed to water frequently over time.

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The marble board is, unsurprisingly, quite heavy, so you'll want to handle it with a little extra care.

One word of caution: avoid serving oily or strongly coloured foods directly on the marble surface. I learned this the hard way after serving hummus on it—the oil left behind a noticeable stain that refused to disappear even after scrubbing with lemon juice.

The set is priced at ₹2,990. While I wouldn't recommend it as an everyday chopping board, it's a stylish serving set that will easily elevate a cheese board or dinner party spread.

Verdict

For those looking to revamp their home with thoughtfully made products that carry a homeyness to them, Ellementry is a great choice. Start small, with lamps, and planters and table ware and scale your way up if the products work for you.

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The overall aesthetic of the brand is such that it will fit in most homes, making a sweet vignette in every corner.

The products mentioned in this review were sent to HT by the brand Ellementry for review.