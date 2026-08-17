Tried and Tested: I used the Victorinox Swiss Classic 12-piece knife set in my kitchen, and here’s what I think

I love cooking, so unboxing a box full of good knives is enough to make me ridiculously happy. When I first opened the Victorinox Swiss Classic 12 Piece Knife Block Set, I was thrilled. The knives looked chic, the black handles had a nice, comfortable shape, and the beechwood holder was so classy that I wanted to leave it right there on my countertop for anyone walking into my kitchen to see. It looked good. Very good.

The Victorinox Swiss Classic 12-piece set combines sharp knives, comfortable handles and a beautiful wooden block for everyday cooking. (Hindustan Times)

Then I started using the knives, and that was when I really got why Victorinox has been making knives for so long.

First impressions

The first thing you notice is the block. It is made from beechwood and has a built-in handle on the side, so the entire thing can be picked up and moved around the kitchen. It also looks far better sitting on the counter than most knife holders I have come across.

The knives have the classic black Swiss Classic handles and feel quite light in the hand. If you like heavy knives, you may find these a little different from what you are used to. I actually liked the lighter feel because I spend quite a bit of time chopping, slicing and prepping in the kitchen.

And there are enough knives here to cover pretty much every job I usually need one for.

What comes in the Victorinox Swiss Classic 12 Piece Set?

The set includes a mix of knives for everyday cooking, along with a sharpening steel and the beechwood block.

Feature Specification Brand Victorinox Series Swiss Classic Total pieces 12 pieces Handle material Synthetic Block material Beechwood Storage Wooden block with built-in handle

You get paring and utility knives, straight and wavy-edged knives, larger kitchen knives, steak or table knives, longer knives for bread and carving, a sharpening steel and the wooden block.

For someone setting up a kitchen from scratch, this is a lot of knives in one box. For someone who already has a drawer full of them, the question is really about how much you want to spend on an upgrade.

Knife Set details I loved!

The knives are the real story

The real fun started once I began using them. I have been using these consistently for slicing vegetables, fruits and chicken, and the first thing I noticed was just how easily they cut. Swiss technology for a reason, I suppose.

You know that feeling when a knife goes through something so smoothly that you barely have to apply pressure? That is what I kept noticing with these. Cutting vegetables feels quick, fruit slices cleanly, and the larger knives make everyday prep feel much easier. The peeling knife has become one of my favourites too. I have used it on some of the hardest vegetable skins, and it just gets through them. It made me wonder why finding a really good peeling knife is still so difficult with many regular kitchen sets.

The blades were very sharp straight out of the box and have continued to perform well with regular use. The sharpening steel included in the set is also useful for maintaining the edge as you use the knives.

One thing I really appreciated

This might sound like a very small thing, but it matters to me. I have used knives that are incredibly sharp and so smooth that I have ended up with tiny cuts just from brushing against the blade. Nothing serious, but those irritating little nicks that you suddenly notice later.

I have not had that problem with these knives. My mother particularly likes this because she has a very different way of cutting vegetables from me. She holds the vegetable in her hand while cutting it, whereas I am very much a chopping board person. So for her, having a knife that cuts beautifully without leaving those little accidental nicks has been a big plus.

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The handles are light and comfortable

The Swiss Classic handles are made from synthetic material and have a textured finish that feels secure in the hand. They are also quite light. That will come down to personal preference. Someone who loves the weight of a traditional forged knife may find these too light. I prefer not having a heavy knife in my hand when I am preparing several vegetables, fruit and other ingredients for a meal. For regular home cooking, I found the handles comfortable and easy to work with.

The block is actually worth keeping on the counter

I usually do not get too excited about knife storage, but I really like this block. The beechwood looks good, the black Victorinox detailing adds a nice contrast, and the whole thing has a neat, compact footprint. The side handle is particularly useful because I can simply pick up the block and move it when I need more counter space. There is one thing to keep in mind. The longer knives sit upright, so you need enough clearance above the block. If you have cabinets directly above your kitchen counter, check the height before deciding where to keep it.

What I like

Very sharp blades straight out of the box

Smooth cutting across vegetables, fruits and chicken

Excellent peeling knife

Lightweight and comfortable handles

Good grip during regular prep

I have not experienced those tiny accidental nicks from brushing against the blades

Good selection of knives for everyday cooking

Attractive beechwood block

Built-in side handle makes the block easy to move

What I do not like

The biggest problem for me is the price. This is expensive for an Indian kitchen. You can put together a perfectly functional collection of kitchen knives for considerably less, so I cannot call this a practical buy for everyone. The lightweight handles may also not work for people who specifically prefer the solid feel of heavier knives. And while the block does not take up much counter width, it does require vertical clearance due to the longer knives.

Is the Victorinox Swiss Classic 12 Piece Set worth buying?

This is one of those products where my answer depends entirely on how much you enjoy cooking and how much you are willing to spend on the experience.

Do you need a 12-piece Victorinox set to cook at home? No.

Can you buy good knives for much less? Absolutely.

Did these knives make me enjoy chopping, slicing and prepping more? Yes.

And that counts for something.

There is also a very specific, strong independent-girl aesthetic to buying this set. You know the kind. The maid takes leave, someone casually points out that cooking is a life skill and apparently you should be able to manage the kitchen regardless. Fine. If I am doing it, I am going to have very good knives while I am at it.

Jokes aside, I think Victorinox has smaller sets that make more sense for many Indian kitchens. You get fewer knives, spend less and still get the benefit of the brand's blades and handles. But if money is not a concern, you cook regularly, and you simply want something lovely to use every time you step into your kitchen, this is a set I would happily recommend. It is expensive. It is not a necessity. But if cooking is something you genuinely enjoy, there is a lot of pleasure in having knives that make the everyday chopping and slicing feel this good.

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