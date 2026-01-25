Tried and tested: I used the Godrej TuneIn Motorised 1-Seater Fabric Recliner Chair for 60 days
The Godrej TuneIn recliner blends motorised convenience with sturdy build and subtle design. Ideal for personal corners, tech users, and everyday comfort in work or study spaces.
Lately, I have found myself testing and reclining on far too many recliner chairs and sofas than I ever planned to. The Godrej TuneIn happened to be my first fully motorised option, and I will admit it changed my expectations very quickly. Once you get used to adjusting your seat without effort, manual recliners start feeling oddly demanding. I have reached a level of comfort-driven laziness that I did not see coming, and I say that with full awareness.
This chair has quietly settled into my daily routine, not as a showpiece but as something I sink into without thinking. It may sound like an indulgent furniture choice at first glance, but stay with me. This experience reshaped how I look at everyday seating at home. And there is a strong argument down there as to why a recliner for your home is now a must-have!
Design, build quality and aesthetics
At first glance, I was not convinced. The chair felt too structural, almost upright, and not immediately inviting. I missed that instant sink-in feeling, and the brown fabric came across as muted in a way I was unsure about. That hesitation did not last long.
Living with it revealed the intent behind the design. The wooden frame, built with plywood and pinewood, gives it a reassuring sense of longevity. The motorised mechanism changes the experience entirely. With a single button, the foam softens, the cushioning loosens up, and the chair turns surprisingly plush. The sink-in factor matters to me more than I care to admit, and this one delivers once you understand it.
Over time, the restrained colour palette began to make sense. It rests easily on the eyes and does not feel dated or loud. I eventually placed it in my home office, where it became my go-to seat for breaks and occasional work avoidance.
Using the Godrej TuneIn recliner every day
The daily experience took a little settling in. The initial setup was not as straightforward as I expected, and I did need help. Godrej sent an installation team that had the recliner ready in about thirty minutes, which made a difference.
Since it is motorised, placement needs some planning. You either need a nearby plug point or an extension cord, and that choice affects how freely you can move around it.
Once connected, the chair is intuitive. The recline, headrest, and lumbar adjustments are easy to control, and the USB and Type-C port is genuinely useful for charging a phone or resting a tablet. The standout detail for me is the single-button reset. One press and the chair returns to an upright position, which removes any fuss when you are done.
Rotation took time to adjust to, especially with wires at the back, but after minor rearranging, it settled into a smooth and comfortable routine.
Ease of operation sits at the centre of my Godrej TuneIn review
The controls are intuitive, responsive, and quick to learn. Nothing feels over-engineered. From adjusting positions to resetting the chair, the experience stays smooth, predictable, and reassuringly simple.
What I liked
My appreciation for the Godrej TuneIn came from daily use rather than first impressions. The motorised controls remove any strain and make adjusting the chair feel instinctive after the first few uses.
Installation was smoother than expected, largely due to responsive customer support that handled the setup without fuss. The USB and Type-C charging port sounds like a small addition, but it proves useful far more often than I imagined, especially during long sitting hours.
The quick reset button deserves a special mention. It makes the chair easy for children to use without supervision and brings everything back to an upright position in seconds. That simplicity adds real value.
What I missed
What I missed came down largely to visual presence. The overall form could feel more considered for a living room setting. I can see this fitting comfortably in a study, den, or office corner, but it feels harder to place in a shared seating space without it looking slightly out of context.
Godrej does offer sofa-style recliners that suit living areas far better, so this feels more like a matter of choosing correctly within the range. I also found myself wishing for slightly deeper cushioning on the seat. It is comfortable, just not indulgent enough for longer lounging sessions.
Is it worth the ₹1 lakh+ price tag?
Honestly, at the full price, I would pause. Unless this recliner is available at a discount, I would personally look at other options within Godrej’s own range that offer better value for money. The USB and Type-C ports do not tip the scale for me. They feel more like an added extra than a real reason to spend over a lakh.
I would rather choose something at half the price and rely on a portable charger when needed. That said, this is a personal call. From a quality and comfort standpoint, the chair does not fall short. The build feels dependable, and the experience of using it daily is smooth and satisfying. If the features speak to how you relax at home, it is still worth considering.
Who should buy it?
This recliner makes sense for someone who enjoys clean-lined furniture and is comfortable using tech-driven features daily. I see it working well for gadget-heavy users who like to lounge while scrolling, reading, or watching something on a device. It suits personal corners more than shared seating areas.
Godrej TuneIn Motorised 1-Seater Fabric Recliner Chair: FAQs
- Is the recliner easy to set up?
Yes, Godrej provides an installation team; setup takes around 30 minutes.
- Does it need a power connection?
Yes, it requires a nearby plug point for motorised functions and USB ports.
- Is the seat comfortable for long use?
Comfortable, though the seat cushioning could be slightly deeper for extended lounging.
- Can it fit in living rooms?
Better suited for study rooms, dens, or offices; looks less at home in living spaces.
