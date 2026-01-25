Tried and tested: I used the Godrej TuneIn Motorised 1-Seater Fabric Recliner Chair for 60 days

Lately, I have found myself testing and reclining on far too many recliner chairs and sofas than I ever planned to. The Godrej TuneIn happened to be my first fully motorised option, and I will admit it changed my expectations very quickly. Once you get used to adjusting your seat without effort, manual recliners start feeling oddly demanding. I have reached a level of comfort-driven laziness that I did not see coming, and I say that with full awareness. Godrej TuneIn recliner with USB ports, motorised adjustments, and muted brown fabric fits perfectly in a home office or reading corner. (Hindustan Times)

This chair has quietly settled into my daily routine, not as a showpiece but as something I sink into without thinking. It may sound like an indulgent furniture choice at first glance, but stay with me. This experience reshaped how I look at everyday seating at home. And there is a strong argument down there as to why a recliner for your home is now a must-have!

Design, build quality and aesthetics At first glance, I was not convinced. The chair felt too structural, almost upright, and not immediately inviting. I missed that instant sink-in feeling, and the brown fabric came across as muted in a way I was unsure about. That hesitation did not last long.

Living with it revealed the intent behind the design. The wooden frame, built with plywood and pinewood, gives it a reassuring sense of longevity. The motorised mechanism changes the experience entirely. With a single button, the foam softens, the cushioning loosens up, and the chair turns surprisingly plush. The sink-in factor matters to me more than I care to admit, and this one delivers once you understand it.

Over time, the restrained colour palette began to make sense. It rests easily on the eyes and does not feel dated or loud. I eventually placed it in my home office, where it became my go-to seat for breaks and occasional work avoidance.