Van Gogh's 1887 Paris street painting to be shown in public for first time
A painting of a Paris street scene by Vincent Van Gogh is to be shown to the public for the first time, after spending more than a century behind closed doors in the private collection of a French family.
The work, painted by Van Gogh in 1887 while he was lodging with his brother Theo in the French capital, will be put on display by Sotheby's auction house in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Paris, prior to being auctioned off next month.
The auction house put an estimated value on the artwork of between 5 million euros ($6.08 million)and 8 million euros.
Titled "A street scene in Montmartre," the painting depicts a man and woman, strolling arm in arm past a ramshackle fence with a windmill in the background.
The painting is part of a series that Van Gogh produced of scenes in Montmartre, a hilly district of Paris now dominated by the Sacre Coeur church.
When the artist was there, the church was under construction and the area was a patchwork of fields, houses and windmills on the edge of the city that was starting to attract a bohemian artist set with its cheap rents.
The auction house said the painting had been seen in catalogues, but has never itself been on public display. It did not identify the current owner.
Sotheby's said in a statement that very few paintings from Van Gogh's Montmartre period remain in private hands. "The appearance on the market of a work of this calibre, and from such an iconic series, is undoubtedly a major event," the statement said.
Van Gogh arrived in Paris in 1886. He left the city in 1888, saying he had tired of the hectic pace of Paris life.
He moved to the south of France, where he cut off part of his ear during an episode of mental illness. The artist later shot himself and died near Paris on July 29, 1890.
($1 = 0.8222 euros)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra surprised as mother dedicates artwork on The Girl on The Train
- ‘I am your biggest fan’: Noted artist Reena Chopra surprises daughter Parineeti Chopra with an incredible artwork to commemorate the actor’s upcoming film, The Girl on The Train and our day is made with their awwdorable camaraderie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-thirds of New York City’s arts and culture jobs are gone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas ranch heiress' art collection, worth about $150 million, up for auction
- Including works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Franz Kline, the art collection of Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion will be up for auction this spring in New York. Sotheby's said three masterworks at the heart of the collection are expected to each sell for over $20 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plays resume in Kashmir Valley, offer relief to actors, theatre lovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhavi Mahadevan's new book focuses on Mahabharata character, Yayati's daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Father: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman dissect dementia's disorientation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beat poet and City Lights Bookstore founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture festival 'Arth' to be held virtually
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian boy receives 'heartfelt' from PM Modi for stencil portrait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Travolta selling $5m oceanic mansion he shared with late wife Kelly Preston
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banksy's balloon girl and Kate Moss photo top bill at London art sale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World
- Though last year's competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will return this year but virtually with preliminary rounds in mid-June, the semifinals on June 27 and finalists to gather at Walt Disney World in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bare Necessities: Book shows how to lead sustainable lifestyle in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stories I Must Tell: Kabir Bedi to 'pour heart into' his memoir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To 'reclaim a little neurological bandwidth', Jim Carrey halts political comics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox