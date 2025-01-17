Want to make your home more artsy? Complete guide to different art styles for every space

Are you an art lover? Do you enjoy appreciating artistic paintings or channelling your inner artist while doodling? When incorporated into any space, art speaks on its behalf, infusing charm regardless of the style. Not only does it serve as a great conversation starter, but it also imparts a distinct personality to the room. Art adds personality to your room.(Shutterstock)

With countless art styles to choose from, ranging from avant-garde abstracts, iconic masterpieces to local folk arts, how do you determine which piece belongs where? Don't worry, we’ve simplified the process for you.

In an interview with HT, Monika Choudhary, Co-founder and CDO of Habitat Architects, shared her insights on curating art pieces effectively.

She said, “Art is not an accessory; it is the soul of a space, a narrative that breathes life into interiors. When art is thoughtfully integrated, it goes beyond mere decoration, shaping emotions, defining zones, and creating connections between people and their surroundings.”

Monika Choudhary gave a detailed breakdown of how to add different art pieces in spaces, based on aesthetics and mood.

Iconic Masterpieces

Iconic works by M.F. Husain and S.H. Raza are more than art, they become the essence of the spaces they inhabit. Placing such pieces in informal lounges or corridors imbues these areas with energy and character, inviting dialogue.

Monochromatic Art

In more private spaces like bedrooms or studies, monochromatic photography or charcoal sketches can evoke stillness. Pair these pieces with a palette of soft, neutral tones to create an atmosphere of calm reflection.

Local Art

Celebrate Heritage through local art forms. Indigenous styles such as Gond, Pattachitra, or Madhubani are rich with cultural stories. These works are particularly impactful in dining areas or family rooms, whether as mural installations, framed panels, or reinterpretations in textiles and furniture.

Tactile Art

Textural pieces such as woven panels, tapestries, or ceramic mosaics can bring intrigue and dimension to smaller, overlooked areas like powder rooms or entryways, creating an immediate and lasting impression.

Sculptural Art

Corners, hallways, or underutilised nooks come alive with sculptural pieces. A contemporary metal installation or a terracotta figurine introduces depth, making these spaces feel deliberate and curated.

How to create harmony between art and space?

The choice of materials surrounding art must feel symbiotic. A Madhubani mural, for example, pairs beautifully with reclaimed teakwood furniture or terrazzo flooring, grounding the piece in its environment.

In double-height spaces or above sofas, large-format abstract paintings bring dynamism and scale, while clusters of smaller works, such as miniature art, offer intimacy in stairwells or corridors.

Rotate pieces seasonally or for special occasions to keep spaces feeling fresh. A vivid S.H. Raza work might warm a winter living room, while softer hues echo the vibrancy of summer.

