Transform your home into a summertime haven by creating a light, bright and inviting atmosphere that reflects the vibrant and refreshing spirit of summer with home decor and interior design ideas that are tailored to your personal style and preferences. Embrace the summer of '23 with a refreshing interior outlook, where the warmth of the sun meets the coolness of your home.

Welcoming summer of 23’ with a fresh interior outlook (Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Giulia Bollone, Business Head at Embassy Interiors, shared, “Consumers are reviving their interior design and décor to create a calmer atmosphere during the hot season. As we approach mid summers with hot and wet weather around, the desire to infuse spaces with the vibrant essence of summer grows. With early summer showers, the focus is on embracing the latest home trends that bring a sense of tranquility and rejuvenation. Lighter textiles, furniture, and window treatments replace heavy drapes and dark hues that absorb heat--the colour palette shifts towards neutral beiges and browns amalgamated with soft pastels, tropical-inspired pops and crisp whites. Natural materials like rattan, jute and bamboo with statement consoles and carpets take center stage, connecting our homes to the outdoors.”

She highlighted, “Botanical prints and patterns flourish, with throws and cushions bringing the beauty of nature indoors. Wallpapers and accent walls feature lush greens and delicate florals, fostering a sense of succor and respite. Lighting is key in setting the summer mood, with ambient and warm lighting creating a cozy interior environment. Mirrors strategically placed to reflect natural light add a sense of spaciousness. By embracing summer aesthetics, our homes become sanctuaries that provide a sense of calm from the heat and inspire joy and peace. With humidity being high, the summer of '23 welcomes open-mindedness and a fresh interior outlook. It's a time to let the sun in, infuse our homes with summer's zest, and create an oasis of coolness and beauty that perfectly complements the hot season ahead. Let us transform our spaces into havens that celebrate the vibrant energy of summer, allowing us to relax and enjoy the sun-drenched days in style.”

Lalitesh Mandrekar, General Manager of Design at Godrej Interio, suggested, “Revamp your living space with the changing seasons. Just as winter festivities evoke a longing for snug, inviting decor, the radiant summer sun beckons the introduction of refreshing hues. Delightful shades of blues, greens and turquoise, alongside the delicate allure of pastel tones, can harmoniously enliven spaces during this season. Additionally, incorporating floral or rainforest prints as accents further complements the desired atmosphere and with families gathering for summer holidays, why not opt for some practical updates as well? Combat the scorching heat by blocking out the sun with blackout curtains in brightly-lit rooms or let the sunshine in with sheer curtains for darker spaces. After an entire day of working, everyone needs to relax and recharge their body and mind by creating a soothing surrounding. A visual refresher is a must have in today’s elevated screen time atmosphere. Decorative items like flower pots, hanging plants, nature paintings, biomorphic patterns and textured walls will add fun and joy to your lives.”

According to him, with a growing awareness of the therapeutic benefits, one can incorporate water features into homes. He recommended, “A captivating indoor waterfall can be effortlessly crafted using figurines and sculptures, offering both simplicity and allure. The gentle and soothing flow of water from such installations along with house plants serves a dual function: enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the home while also contributing to the regulation of indoor temperature, fostering a comfortable ambiance in summer. Embracing a warmer aesthetic, minimalist interior design in India unveils a refreshing summer vibe. From bedroom ideas to overall house interior design, this style exudes a harmonious blend of monochromatic hues intertwined with earthy, muted tones for a soothing ambiance. Textural depth is achieved through the incorporation of natural materials and fabrics, while metallic accents add a touch of elegance to the clean and streamlined decor. In the quest for optimal comfort, minimal furniture crafted from breathable fabric emerges as a key element. Avoiding both natural and faux leather, which hinder breathability and lead to uncomfortable perspiration, is crucial. Instead, opt for cane or rattan furniture adorned with plush cushions, enabling a 'breathing' space that effectively dissipates heat, ensuring a pleasant room temperature.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Sanjay Kumar Prasad, VP - Design and Engineering at Wakefit.co, said, “Summer is a time of renewal and rejuvenation, and at Wakefit.co, we believe that one’s home should reflect this spirit. We aim to provide homeowners with high-quality, affordable, and aesthetically pleasing solutions for their living spaces. As the temperatures rise, it is the perfect opportunity to infuse your home with the vibrancy of the season. By incorporating light textures, pops of colour, and natural elements such as wood, plants and woven textiles, you can create a refreshing atmosphere that truly captures the essence of summer.”