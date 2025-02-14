What does it take to weave a personal brand?: Charles Assisi on lessons from the life of Gandhi

When Chris Martin visited Mumbai, he didn’t just show up, strum his guitar and leave. The Coldplay frontman gave a masterclass in how to be remembered.

He visited the city’s iconic Babulnath temple. Took a boat from Gateway of India to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. During the concert, he talked about posters, street art and slogans that he had seen around the city.

He said things that were designed to resonate, and was seen out and about, engaging with the place. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran came, performed, remained largely invisible outside his gig venues (except for a low-key attempt at busking in Bengaluru).

Where Sheeran’s visit didn’t leave a distinct impression, Martin and his team choreographed each of several outings, aiming for peak visibility. That’s the difference powerful personal branding can make.

How one dresses and speaks, and who one turns up for and why, are all factors that contribute to the effect, says Amith Prabhu, co-founder of the PRomise Foundation.

Whether by design or accident, we are all constantly shaping how we are viewed, by family, friends, colleagues and strangers. There are some who believe they do not need, or want, such fripperies. But that’s a kind of personal branding too.

Beyond the visible markers, intention and conviction most clearly define how we are seen, and remembered.

Do you know exactly what you’re doing, and why?

Find that sense of purpose and mission and commit to it, and one ends up not just with a personal brand, but with a path to the larger goal: a personal legacy, says brand consultant Karthik Srinivasan.

Elevated purpose and authenticity are what made Mahatma Gandhi perhaps India’s most effective personal brand. His charkha, spectacles, dhoti and walking stick weren’t just symbols of his lifestyle; they were designed to inspire and influence, and still do.

Pick your window wisely

A good personal brand begins with a solid core, made up of one’s most closely held values (self-sufficiency, kindness, family, contribution to community, as the case may be).

As one builds a life around these values, managing the brand effectively involves communicating just enough about the mission, mainly through one’s actions and choices.

Don’t overdo it, Srinivasan warns. Don’t pander. That’s the mistake many influencers make.

“Think of a house with 100 windows,” he says. Open them all at one go and the world outside perceives utter chaos. But thoughtfully open five or six, and they convey a clear picture of what lies within.

Get it wrong, and one ends up with a brand that is well-recognised and has a clear identity — but as untrustworthy, undesirable or even absurd.

One of India’s most prominent industrialists, for instance, has a strong presence on social media and posts on subjects ranging from business and education to trite peans on poverty and hardship, and viral WhatsApp forwards of uncertain origin and veracity.

It is unclear what he stands for; it often seems like he speaks only to be noticed, rather than because he has something to convey. It takes a behemoth like the one he heads, to withstand such blows. Even so, the lack of focus from one of its key leaders dilutes the brand.

Clout computing

Why does any of this matter? Perception can open or close doors. It can give job-seekers an edge, help entrepreneurs attract investors, and allow professionals to build valuable networks.

The alternatives are being invisible or, worse, being remembered for the wrong reasons.

Many of today’s social-media influencers can be grouped in that last category. They are content to be entertaining, at the risk of credibility. They can talk about cars or food or fashion without knowing much about these subjects, and are glad to appear foolish if it means more views (and revenues).

But, as they often complain, they cannot slow down or pause. And this is because their mission goes no deeper. There is nothing of substance for their audience to remember or return to; no value they have created in the world. That seems like a kamikaze way of life to me: to live via a series of frantic 15-second Reels, until one simply disappears.

Choice, not chance

What of those who are busy, productive, ambitious, but aren’t focused on a personal brand?

If they stand out in a crowd, Prabhu says, they have been building a personal brand, even if unintentionally. Many check off the right boxes — mission, commitment, honesty, communication — without deliberately setting out to.

This, in effect, adds narrative to action, and that is the clearest way to stand out in a crowd. One sees this among athletes, musicians, business leaders, and in fact in almost any workplace. It is simple maths. Add narrative to action, and one ends up with more.

In our digital-first world, more than in any previous era, Srinivasan points out, the brand is out there taking shape, whether one acknowledges it or not. What does someone find when they google your name? Do you even know?

Gandhi didn’t leave his image to chance. Neither did Chris Martin. And neither should you. The next time you tweet, post or even tell a joke, pause to ask: Does this reflect the person I want to be? Because a personal brand isn’t just a calling card, it is one’s reputation. And that’s something that shouldn’t be left to chance.

(Charles Assisi is co-founder at Founding Fuel & co-author of The Aadhaar Effect)