With a Banng: Check out Garima Arora’s recipe for frozen chicken liver on toast

Garima Arora is the two-Michelin-starred chef behind Gaa in Bangkok, and now Banng in Gurugram and Mumbai. Her new restaurants — set up at home, after time spent in Paris, Dubai and at Noma in Copenhagen too — blends her love for Thai food with her Indian roots.

Here’s a recipe from her kitchen, for spicy frozen chicken liver on toast with fresh summer fruits.

Ingredients:

1.5 kg chicken liver

2 carrots

2 green apples

2 onions

500 gm butter

350 ml milk

150 ml cooking cream

100 gm celery

30 gm sambhar masala

5 gm curry leaves

90 ml triple sec

Thinly sliced fresh summer fruits: Lychee, longan, mango (can be changed to your preferred summer produce)

Method:

Soak chicken liver in milk overnight. Strain and set aside. Dice carrots, celery, green apples and onions. In a pan with a bit of oil, sauté and slowly caramelize onion, apple, carrot, celery, sambhar masala and curry leaves together. Set aside.

In another pan, sear chicken liver until golden brown. Add triple sec and flambé. Place both items in a blender with cream and milk. Blend well while slowly adding cubes of butter. Store in an airtight container and freeze.

To serve / assemble:

Toast thin baguette slices in brown butter until crisp. Top with fruits and thin shavings of frozen chicken liver mousse.

Enjoy!