World Food Safety Day: Why food safety in 2026 begins with your cookware, not just your groceries

This World Food Safety Day, I found myself thinking about something Chef Vikas Khanna told me. He shared how his mother, like most other moms, refuses to throw away old pots and pans, even after they have lost their coating, because in her eyes, they are still doing their job. And honestly, that sounds familiar. Most of us know someone who has a favourite kadai that has been around for decades. It sits in the kitchen through countless meals, family gatherings, rushed weekday dinners and festive feasts. We rarely question it. If it still cooks food, surely it is fine, right? This World Food Safety Day, take a closer look at your cookware. Safe meals begin long before serving. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

That simple thought opens up a much bigger conversation.

In 2026, the wellness conversation is everywhere. We scrutinise ingredient labels, choose organic vegetables, invest in water purifiers and stock our kitchens with the latest storage solutions. Yet one of the most frequently used items in our homes often escapes attention completely.

The cookware itself. Food safety is not just about what goes into your meals. It is also about what those meals come into contact with every single day. If the vessel used to cook your carefully sourced ingredients is no longer safe, the entire equation changes.

Curious about where the cookware conversation is headed, I spoke with Umesh Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Bergner. What followed was a fascinating discussion about cookware anxiety, material safety and why cast iron is suddenly having a major moment.

The hidden side of cookware anxiety For years, convenience drove cookware purchases. Non-stick surfaces promised easy cooking and easier cleaning. Few people stopped to ask what happened after years of use. Today, consumers are asking far more questions.

As Gupta explains in a conversation with HT Shop Now, "Cookware anxiety is real, and it is legitimate."

The concern is not simply about a scratched pan looking unattractive. The bigger issue lies underneath. “Once a non-stick coating is scratched, the aluminium base beneath is exposed, and the cookware begins behaving like uncoated aluminium with the added concern of coating particles potentially entering food. That is a reality most consumers were not aware of.”

Many of us replace our phones more frequently than we replace cookware. Yet one directly touches our food while the other does not. This growing awareness is pushing consumers towards materials that are naturally non-reactive and designed for long-term use. It is also encouraging brands to communicate more openly about what their products contain and what they do not.

One message that emerged strongly from our conversation was that uncoated aluminium belongs in the past. Materials such as Tri Ply stainless steel and enamel cast iron are increasingly being viewed as safer options for modern kitchens.