World Music Day 2023: Be it happy times or difficult times, lonely times or enjoying with friends, while traveling or while working at home, music forms the background score for every part of our lives. It helps us celebrate, calm ourselves or sometimes just feel happy and appreciate life. Like any art form, music transcends beyond the barriers of language and that's what makes it more beautiful. Music helps us soothe the mind and also elevate the mood. Every year, World Music Day is celebrated to observe the beauty of music and to honour the signers and the musicians who gift us with this beautiful art on a regular basis.

World Music Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebrations(Pixabay)

World Music Day is a big celebration across the world. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts to know about the day:

Date:

World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. Almost in 120 countries all over the world, World Music Day is celebrated through concerts, musical performances and other events.

History:

Fete de la Musique, a music festival that started in France back in 1982 is believed to be how World Music Day came to be in existence. Jack lang, French Minister of Culture, in 1981, conceived the idea of celebrating a day of music. As per another theory, in 1976, Joel Cohen proposed the idea of an all-night music celebration to mark the beginning of summer solstice, and since then, World Music Day has been celebrated on June 21.

Significance:

World Music Day aims to make music as an art form more consumable for the young generation. It is also celebrated to make the space more inclusive, to urge people to explore the various genres of music and to be welcoming to the art offered by newer generations.

Celebrations:

Musicians and singers celebrate the day by paying their respects to music as an art form by performing for their audience in public spaces. Concerts, performances and events are organised all over the world to mark the festivities.

