World Music Day 2023: Music is an artform that does not need language to be understood. It soothes us, makes us feel better and can immediately transport us to a land of no worries. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Girishchandra, Sr. Consultant, Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore said, "Music is an integral part of our lives. It can be a stress buster, and it is known to help improve one’s mood. Selective music also helps improve sleep quality. It acts as a medium to bond people. Nonetheless, long-term exposure to music habits can still be a matter of concern." Long-term exposure to music can get us addicted, which can also require media help sometimes. World Music Day 2023: Can you get addicted to music? Here's what experts say(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: World Music Day 2023: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share on this melodic day

Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital Mulund and Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, further explained how we can get addicted to music with repeated exposure:

Overindulgence: Overindulgence on music at an unacceptable personal cost like ignorance of one’s health, social norms and at the cost of one’s occupation is sometimes seen in clinical practice.

Continuous rumination: Common examples can include continuous rumination associated with a particular song in depression, obsessive repetition of beats or lyrics sometimes seen in persons having autism spectrum disorder and increased punning and fascination with songs seen in mania.

Substance abuse: Associated use of illicit substances like alcohol and cannabis can also have an even more harmful effect.

"If you feel like listening to music is impacting your work and health, and if you are having a tough time breaking the habit, then working with a therapist might help. A therapist or an expert can help you analyse your behaviour around music and come up with the healthiest ways to address it. However, if the absence of music is making you anxious and getting you disconnected from your loved ones, then the experts can help you find a solution for anxiety and cope with the symptoms efficiently," added Dr. Girishchandra, Sr.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON