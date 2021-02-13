IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / World Radio Day: Odisha artist recreates 1980s stereo with matchsticks
Puri artist crafts replica of 1980s stereo by matchsticks to mark World Radio Day(ANI)
Puri artist crafts replica of 1980s stereo by matchsticks to mark World Radio Day(ANI)
art culture

World Radio Day: Odisha artist recreates 1980s stereo with matchsticks

  • Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, a famous artist from Odisha, celebrated World Radio Day by recreating a stereo system using 3,130 matchsticks. It took him four days to build it.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Puri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:41 AM IST

An artist in Odisha's Puri district has crafted a replica of 1980s radio by using over 3,000 matchsticks to mark World Radio Day, which is celebrated every year on February 13.

Saswat Ranjan Sahoo told ANI that it took around four days for him to complete the masterpiece using 3,130 matchsticks.

"In making this replica of the Panasonic stereo, I extend my support to all the radio programmes and request all the people to listen to radio programs regularly. It took 4 days to built this replica using 3,130 matchsticks," he said.

Every year, on February 13, World Radio Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of radio medium among people. In India 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gained popularity over years.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world radio day artist
Close
Puri artist crafts replica of 1980s stereo by matchsticks to mark World Radio Day(ANI)
Puri artist crafts replica of 1980s stereo by matchsticks to mark World Radio Day(ANI)
art culture

World Radio Day: Odisha artist recreates 1980s stereo with matchsticks

ANI, Puri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, a famous artist from Odisha, celebrated World Radio Day by recreating a stereo system using 3,130 matchsticks. It took him four days to build it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faiz Ahmad Faiz is one of the most celebrated Urdu poets of the 20th century. (Photo: YouTube)
Faiz Ahmad Faiz is one of the most celebrated Urdu poets of the 20th century. (Photo: YouTube)
art culture

Faiz’s timeless poetry to get a tribute on his birth anniversary

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Aur bhi dukh hain zamaane mein mohabbat ke siva Raahatein aur bhi hain vasl ki raahat ke siva
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Time to keep watch: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:04 PM IST
My family teases me about my collection of watches
READ FULL STORY
Close
If you’re sleeping badly, it might just be that your pillow is the problem. (Image: Madagascar 3 / Dreamworks)
If you’re sleeping badly, it might just be that your pillow is the problem. (Image: Madagascar 3 / Dreamworks)
art culture

Pillow talk with the experts: How to best rest your head

By Cherylann Mollan
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:41 PM IST
A good pillow will allow your spine and body to relax. But should you get a soft shapeless one or one that dips in the centre, curvy memory foam or a wedge? Take a look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Hindi cinema, the railways have been both the setting and the metaphor. In the 1987 film Ijaazat, a divorced couple spends a night at a railway station, laying their ghosts to rest.
In Hindi cinema, the railways have been both the setting and the metaphor. In the 1987 film Ijaazat, a divorced couple spends a night at a railway station, laying their ghosts to rest.
art culture

How trains have kept movies on track: The Way We Were by Poonam Saxena

By Poonam Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:59 PM IST
From falling in love in a coupé to finding closure on a platform, the railways have steered cinema in memorable directions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the Boston Typewriter Orchestra get ready to jam without paper jams.
Members of the Boston Typewriter Orchestra get ready to jam without paper jams.
art culture

In a different key: Meet the Boston Typewriter Orchestra

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:51 PM IST
They create music (as well as comedy and satire) by jabbing away at old-school, mechanical typewriters. The group performs live, and even has three albums out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first India Toy Fair will be held virtually from February 27 to March 2, the government announced on Thursday.(Unsplash)
The first India Toy Fair will be held virtually from February 27 to March 2, the government announced on Thursday.(Unsplash)
art culture

First India Toy Fair to be held virtually from February 27 to March 2

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The website for the India Toy Fair 2021 which was launched on Thursday will enable children, parents, teachers, exhibitors, etc. to register themselves to participate in the virtual fair which will showcase various facets of the Indian toy ecosphere.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The circular House of Parliament in New Delhi, home of the Central Legislative Assembly.(National Archives, GoI)
The circular House of Parliament in New Delhi, home of the Central Legislative Assembly.(National Archives, GoI)
art culture

Marking a 100 years since Duke of Connaught laid Parliament House foundation

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
On Friday, a century from that February 12, 1921 day, as parliamentarians from various parties sat in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for the budget session and work continued on a new parliament building close by, the milestone was a blip in history unnoticed by many.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maachis stood out in the 1990s, a decade when filmmakers began to replace the evil Thakur and flashy gangster with the gun-toting militant.
Maachis stood out in the 1990s, a decade when filmmakers began to replace the evil Thakur and flashy gangster with the gun-toting militant.
art culture

Maachis: Still lit, after all these years

By Karishma Upadhyay
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:24 PM IST
It’s been 25 years since the film, with its nuanced take on radicalisation, was released. Few movies on the same theme, created in the years since, can hold a candle to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: Malay Karmakar)
(HT Illustration: Malay Karmakar)
art culture

Hercule Poirot: Sleuth of the century

By Dhamini Ratnam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:07 PM IST
It’s been 100 years since the Belgian detective, created in wartime by Agatha Christie, took on his first case. His was a unique career, and the mission given to him even more unusual: to make the world a better place. (Warning: Spoilers ahead)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state's new museum movement strives to challenge old-fashioned norms about conservation of cultures, replacing them with revolutionary concepts that are gaining ground in other parts of the world. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
The state's new museum movement strives to challenge old-fashioned norms about conservation of cultures, replacing them with revolutionary concepts that are gaining ground in other parts of the world. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Kerala's museum movement to focus on revolutionary concepts to attract people

PTI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Keen on becoming the country's museum hub, Kerala is on the course of unveiling heritage repositories that chart a thematic narrative of global appeal and function as interactive spaces attracting the youth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari(Instagram)
art culture

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns author with 'Mapping Love'

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The book, Mapping Love, by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, will be published by Rupa Publications in May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse(Photo by Jeffrey F Lin on Unsplash)
England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse(Photo by Jeffrey F Lin on Unsplash)
art culture

England soccer players pressure Instagram for better handling of racist abuse

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • Instagram offers to listen to ongoing concerns regarding racist abuse, will disable accounts after the global footballers' union, FIFPRO, said there has been a failure to address racism in a 'strong and unequivocal manner' by it and Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artist Nathan Nzanga performs for 'Sessions In Place', a live-streamed socially distanced concert series, at Olympic Studios in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 30, 2021.(REUTERS)
Artist Nathan Nzanga performs for 'Sessions In Place', a live-streamed socially distanced concert series, at Olympic Studios in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 30, 2021.(REUTERS)
art culture

Music, marching, movie: Young Black artist is pushes for justice in America

Reuters, Portland, Chicago
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Musician Nathan Nzanga has written songs that reflect why he protests, compositions calling for change and telling his story as an African American and as the U.S.-born son of immigrants from Congo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Christie’s of Paris said that the sale exceeded expectations at auction, totaling over €2,500,000 euros. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

In contested sale, Christie's sells pre-Hispanic artifacts

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Christie’s of Paris said it auctioned off about 30 pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts Tuesday, despite the lodging of a complaint by Mexico with the French government against the sale.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP