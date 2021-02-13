World Radio Day: Odisha artist recreates 1980s stereo with matchsticks
- Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, a famous artist from Odisha, celebrated World Radio Day by recreating a stereo system using 3,130 matchsticks. It took him four days to build it.
An artist in Odisha's Puri district has crafted a replica of 1980s radio by using over 3,000 matchsticks to mark World Radio Day, which is celebrated every year on February 13.
Saswat Ranjan Sahoo told ANI that it took around four days for him to complete the masterpiece using 3,130 matchsticks.
"In making this replica of the Panasonic stereo, I extend my support to all the radio programmes and request all the people to listen to radio programs regularly. It took 4 days to built this replica using 3,130 matchsticks," he said.
Every year, on February 13, World Radio Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of radio medium among people. In India 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gained popularity over years.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
