Your home may be sending the wrong message: 5 reasons it looks 'cheap' and how to elevate it

A beautiful home isn't always about spending more and adding more stuff into the space. It's about avoiding design choices that work against your space. From mismatched lighting to cluttered surfaces, some seemingly harmless decor habits can make your home appear less put-together. Grishma Shah, interior designer and influencer, The Curated Decor, in an Instagram post dated May 21, 2024, shared mistakes that make your home look more cheap and how you can fix them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | From clutter-free spaces to layered lighting: 4 hotel-inspired decor ideas for a peaceful home

Cluttered shoe rack

Most homes are often welcomed with a cluttered shoe space that either appears outside the door or at the entrance. This instantly makes a judgmental version of the house. Open shoe racks often make the space look cluttered and tacky. You can replace such shoe racks with closed racks that keep your footwear safe and hidden without compromising on the aesthetics of the house.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Exposed cords

{{^usCountry}} In the era of devices and gadgets, you can’t save your space from cords. But open cords around the wall and table create a cluttered look and mess with the aesthetics of the house. You can opt for options that conceal the cords within the wall or below the table for a clean look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the era of devices and gadgets, you can’t save your space from cords. But open cords around the wall and table create a cluttered look and mess with the aesthetics of the house. You can opt for options that conceal the cords within the wall or below the table for a clean look. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Lighting is one of the biggest reasons why most Indian homes don't radiate a polished vibe.

Generic artwork

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Randomly bombarding the wall with generic artwork often messes up the character of the house. Grishma Shah recommends opting for one of two classic pieces that add a personality to your house and matches with the decor. Sculptural art pieces can be one of the best choices for accent walls.

Short curtains

Short curtains are one of the biggest interior mistakes that not only make your house look cheap but also create an illusion of less space. Grishma advises opting for floor-length sheer curtains or block curtains for a polished look.

Opt for floor-length sheer curtains or block curtains for a polished look.

Poor lighting

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lighting is one of the biggest reasons why most Indian homes don't radiate a polished vibe. If you want to upgrade your home without investing much, lighting is the first thing you should fix to bring that change. Tube lights or random bulbs here and there take away the charm of the house and also mess up the aesthetics. You can invest in cove lighting, layered lights, and lamps to amp up the space.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.