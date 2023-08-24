News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Write your own wows: Runway trends that will rock shaadi season

Write your own wows: Runway trends that will rock shaadi season

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Aug 24, 2023 09:48 PM IST

Comfy shoes, classics in a modern update, personal touches. Designers pick the best trends from couture shows that work perfectly for the bride, wedding party or the reception guest

The bride is wearing sneakers under her lehenga. Grooms are going heavy on the embroidery. Guests are turning out in black, feathers and lace. Seasonal trends have been sneaking into wedding wardrobes all year. The Fashion Design Council of India’s Hyundai India Couture Week 2023 has just wrapped up. Everyone’s talking about the second season of Made in Heaven on Amazon Prime Video. There’s plenty of wedding couture inspiration floating around. Three of India’s top couturiers highlight the top wedding trends for 2023.

JJ Valaya predicts that brides will pair fitted cholis with voluminous skirts and heavy dupattas this season.
For smaller events and for wedding guests, try something light, like Rahul Mishra’s petal dress.
Finally, some wiggle room! Weighted finery and restrictive outfits are making way for wearable, breezy wedding couture. Skirts and lehengas can be worn straight, the fishtail skirt doesn’t need can-can lining. Comfy shoes are all right. Even lightweight jewellery is trending. Championing this style is Rahul Mishra, whose sheer fabrics and lightweight embroidery have shone on Paris runways, red carpets and at big-ticket Indian weddings this year.

Ensembles that balance fitted bodices with innovative bottoms are Varun Bahl’s pick for the season.
Flashy bridezillas are giving way to understated elegance or quiet luxury this season. The bling budget is being diverted towards well-fitted cuts and higher quality fabric and craftsmanship. For brides and guests who want to rewear their outfits or pass them down as heirlooms, this is great news.

Sign out