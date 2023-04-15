Get to know... Chintan Rachchh
23-year-old actor Chintan Rachh is busy auditioning for new roles and enjoys listening to music by Lost Stories, 3BHK and Faizann. He wishes he could read minds and advises his 18-year-old self to read more books, watch more content and go out and meet people.
Actor, (@chintanrachh & @RachchhChintan)
Age: 23
Currently I am:
Auditioning like a dog. I want to try as much as possible.
High point in life:
Class 9. I participated in a regional Science Fair and made biodegradable packaging material. I told my dad we didn’t win, though we earned the third spot. He cried when I finally told him. That’s the first time I saw him cry.
Low point in life:
Bunking class in Class 8 and meeting with an accident. The scooter my friend and I were on was totalled. My dad was called to school. He didn’t speak to me all day.
On my playlist:
Taaj by Lost Stories, Ohho by 3BHK, Kehdena by Faizann.
Today I’m craving:
Poha with masala chai.
An app I check before bed:
Twitter and Reddit.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self:
Read more books, watch more content, go out and meet people.
A superpower I wish I had:
Reading minds.
My favourite Sunday memory growing up:
Watching Ben 10 Ultimate Alien in the morning, while having chai and gujju nashta after finishing my homework.
My favourite bad habit:
Being messy and disorganised. I think I work better in chaos.
A trait I despise in people:
Not communicating everything they feel. I don’t mind someone shouting at me, but not communicating is a weird energy to deal with.
April 15, 2023
