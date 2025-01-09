Menu Explore
All eyes on you? Here’s how to be camera-ready every single day

ByTanisha Saxena
Jan 09, 2025 10:39 PM IST

Stylists Anisha Gandhi and Priyanka Srivastava share tips for staying photo-ready, emphasizing preparation, bold choices, and versatile wardrobe essentials.

In an era when every moment could become a post, and every outing has the potential to go viral, there’s no downtime for chicness. The cameras are everywhere, and at some point, everyone gets into the frame. Being perpetually photo-ready takes prep, creativity, and attention to detail. It’s more about how you style than how much you spend. Stylists Anisha Gandhi and Priyanka Srivastava, who keep celebrities such as Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin in the spotlight, share their top tips.

Stylists say that your style is your identity, so take calculated risks. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Stylists say that your style is your identity, so take calculated risks. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Lay out each day’s outfit and photograph it. Build a capsule wardrobe for the week. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Lay out each day’s outfit and photograph it. Build a capsule wardrobe for the week. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Pick bigger, high contrast prints, block colours, and muted metallics that photograph well. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Pick bigger, high contrast prints, block colours, and muted metallics that photograph well. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Follow Us On