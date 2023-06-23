Get to know... Ankur Tewari
Ankur Tewari is mentoring artists for Ballantine?s True Music. His high point was the release of Gully Boy while his low points become high points when he writes about them.
Singer, @ankurtewari
Currently I am: Mentoring artists for Ballantine’s True Music.
High point in life: The release of Gully Boy.
Low point in life: I think the low points are what you write about, so that they become the high points.
On my playlist: Tribemama Marykali, Patty Smyth, and a podcast called Norah Jones is Playing Along.
On my speed dial: My folks and my management.
Today I’m craving: A nice nap.
Next big splurge: A home party with friends.
Last thing I ordered online: Shoes.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: I wouldn’t give any advice. The 18-year-old me had a blast.
A secret skill I have: I can make good butter chicken.
A superpower I wish I had: Reading people’s minds.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Eating breakfast while watching He-Man.
My most star-struck moment so far: Being at a Bruce Springsteen concert.
My favourite bad habit: Being lazy.
A trait I despise in people: When they’re not punctual.
I won’t leave the house without…: My house keys.
The best thing about fame: Easy access.
The worst thing about fame: Loss of anonymity.
From HT Brunch, June 24, 2023
