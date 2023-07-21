Roaring in the deep: BMW’s new SUV

The X1 is the baby of BMW’s SUV range. Except, it’s no longer a baby but a mature adult that’s grown in every dimension. In fact, this latest, third-generation X1 is almost the size of the first-generation X5. It reflects the inevitable trend of cars getting bigger and bigger with every successive generation to meet the demands of customers who want more space, more comfort and more tech. Does the X1 deliver on these fronts? Though its priced competitively, the X1 falls slightly short in power output and lacks an all-wheel-drive option, placing it behind some rivals. Nevertheless, it has broadened its appeal and offers a compelling package to luxury SUV buyers in India.