Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Roaring in the deep: BMW’s new SUV

Roaring in the deep: BMW’s new SUV

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Jul 21, 2023 10:14 PM IST

The BMW X1 is a larger and more luxurious SUV compared to previous generations, with a spacious interior and impressive features. However, it has some flaws and falls short in power output compared to its rivals. Overall, it offers a compelling package for luxury SUV buyers in India.

The X1 is the baby of BMW’s SUV range. Except, it’s no longer a baby but a mature adult that’s grown in every dimension. In fact, this latest, third-generation X1 is almost the size of the first-generation X5. It reflects the inevitable trend of cars getting bigger and bigger with every successive generation to meet the demands of customers who want more space, more comfort and more tech. Does the X1 deliver on these fronts?

Though its priced competitively, the X1 falls slightly short in power output and lacks an all-wheel-drive option, placing it behind some rivals. Nevertheless, it has broadened its appeal and offers a compelling package to luxury SUV buyers in India.
Though its priced competitively, the X1 falls slightly short in power output and lacks an all-wheel-drive option, placing it behind some rivals. Nevertheless, it has broadened its appeal and offers a compelling package to luxury SUV buyers in India.
The X1’s cabin exudes luxury, with mood lighting, double-stitched leather, brushed aluminium and chrome accents. Adding a degree of freshness is the unconventional dashboard, which features vents that stretch across the length, a vertical charging pad for phones, and curved display screens integrated into the armrests.
The X1’s cabin exudes luxury, with mood lighting, double-stitched leather, brushed aluminium and chrome accents. Adding a degree of freshness is the unconventional dashboard, which features vents that stretch across the length, a vertical charging pad for phones, and curved display screens integrated into the armrests.

Rear seat comfort is also excellent, especially for an SUV in this class. There’s plenty of legroom even with the front passengers sitting comfortably, and you can stretch out and stick your legs under the front seats easily.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hormazd Sorabjee

    Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out