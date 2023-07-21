Roaring in the deep: BMW’s new SUV
Jul 21, 2023 10:14 PM IST
The BMW X1 is a larger and more luxurious SUV compared to previous generations, with a spacious interior and impressive features. However, it has some flaws and falls short in power output compared to its rivals. Overall, it offers a compelling package for luxury SUV buyers in India.
The X1 is the baby of BMW’s SUV range. Except, it’s no longer a baby but a mature adult that’s grown in every dimension. In fact, this latest, third-generation X1 is almost the size of the first-generation X5. It reflects the inevitable trend of cars getting bigger and bigger with every successive generation to meet the demands of customers who want more space, more comfort and more tech. Does the X1 deliver on these fronts?
Rear seat comfort is also excellent, especially for an SUV in this class. There’s plenty of legroom even with the front passengers sitting comfortably, and you can stretch out and stick your legs under the front seats easily.
- Topics
- Suv
- Technology
- Bmw
- Luxury