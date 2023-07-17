Brooklyn Curry Project: A taste of Banglore in the heart of Brooklyn

In 2021, the Brooklyn Curry project started as a stand at the Fort Greene farmers market. Every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a crowd of people enjoys authentic South Indian delicacies.

Married couple Swetha and Venkat Raju moved to America from Bangalore in 2016. They had no plans of opening what is now considered a “culinary sensation”.

The couple have 2 children aged 13 and 7 years old. They also have full-time jobs. While Swetha is a software engineer, Venkat is a lawyer. Yet despite their daily responsibilities, the two maintain the food stand.

“We really, really missed home when we first came here, so we just started cooking and inviting neighbors over, to the lounge area where we lived in City Point. Just to meet people” Swetha explained to Brooklyn Magazine. Also Read | Google Doodle celebrates popular South Asian street food ‘pani puri’

The Brooklyn Curry Project food stand is located across the street at Washington Park Avenue, where it meets the Open Street of Willoughby Avenue.

The stand specializes in dosas and serves three varieties of it which are masala, ghee, and vegan cheese. They also serve idli, steamed rice cakes, combo lunch platters with khichdi, sprout salad, and pickles, as well as uttapam, a rice and lentil crepe. Everything on the menu is Locally sourced, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly and costs less than $10.