Friday, May 10, 2024
Critics vs crowds: Whose opinion should you be listening to now?

ByShraddha Chowdhury
May 10, 2024 04:17 PM IST

Public opinion is fickle. But experts can be wrong too. Do ratings matter or just revenues? Here’s when to heed critics and when to follow the crowds

Kenneth Turan, film critic for the LA Times, didn’t enjoy Titanic when the film was released in 1997. AO Scott of The New York Times dismissed the 2012 blockbuster The Avengers as “grinding, hectic emptiness”. Both films have thrilled audiences around the world and made hundreds of millions. Meanwhile, restaurant reviews are often out of sync with a user rating on a delivery app. In the book-publishing world, readers and reviews are routinely at loggerheads. Even critical reviews of runway shows can make or break a popular designer.

Dunki received lukewarm reviews from both the public and critics. People are not so easy to fool.
Dunki received lukewarm reviews from both the public and critics. People are not so easy to fool.
RF Kuang’s 2023 novel Yellowface was a critical heavyweight but was panned by readers.
RF Kuang’s 2023 novel Yellowface was a critical heavyweight but was panned by readers.
Runway updates and Who Wore It Better? Reels aren’t criticism, but they keep you up to date. (INSTAGRAM/@SUFIMOTIWALA)
Runway updates and Who Wore It Better? Reels aren’t criticism, but they keep you up to date. (INSTAGRAM/@SUFIMOTIWALA)
12th Fail (2023) was loved by critics and made a lot of money as well.
12th Fail (2023) was loved by critics and made a lot of money as well.
