Critics vs crowds: Whose opinion should you be listening to now?

Kenneth Turan, film critic for the LA Times, didn’t enjoy Titanic when the film was released in 1997. AO Scott of The New York Times dismissed the 2012 blockbuster The Avengers as “grinding, hectic emptiness”. Both films have thrilled audiences around the world and made hundreds of millions. Meanwhile, restaurant reviews are often out of sync with a user rating on a delivery app. In the book-publishing world, readers and reviews are routinely at loggerheads. Even critical reviews of runway shows can make or break a popular designer.

Dunki received lukewarm reviews from both the public and critics. People are not so easy to fool.