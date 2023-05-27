Are you having an affair? Styling tips for the dinner table

Partying changes as people grow up. Big pot of biryani, a pile of disposable plates, and Today’s Top Hits playing on Spotify? It’s perfect for a drunken, impromptu Friday night meet-up for those who’ve just graduated college. Sunday potluck lunch with too much of everything? A great way for family to get together, show off, and gossip forever about Aunty’s runny curry. Table stylist Ami Kothari recommends adding a personal touch to the table setting. Print memories, personal quirks and old pet names on placemats.

For anything more special, it helps to go a little OTT. Table stylist (yes, there is such a thing), Ami Kothari, founder of Mumbai-based Dining Couture (@DiningCouture)has styled settings for BMW, Taj Mahal Palace hotel and Good Earth and has conducted over 250 workshops in India and abroad for six years. She says that dinner-tables are an unexpected but memorable showcase for the host’s personality.

Figure out the details: How much time there is to prepare, how many guests,what’s the occasion or celebration, and what are the food preferences and allergies. “Pre-plan the initial details so you can enjoy easy hosting,” Kothari says. Here are her tips for playing it right.

Old gang, new milestones

· Build dinner around a single centrepiece. “Stick photos from recent trips together on wooden skewers and place them in a small fishbowl at the dining table to initiate a fun conversation,” suggests Kothari.

· To celebrate long-time friends who’ve moved past their scrounging days, make it personal, Kothari says. Print your friends’ profile pics or old photos as place cards. Or pipe their names onto cupcakes or pie slices.

·Create a personalised menu, making up names of dishes and drinks that are significant to the friendship and the memories you’ve all made together. Think of an anecdote that runs with the gang or a nickname that’s stuck even though no one remembers what it was for.

The boss would like a word

When colleagues come over, shop your home instead of sourcing externally. Use house plants, curios, vases from around the house at the table to display your personal style.

· Hosting dinner for colleagues, and seniors at work means there’s little room for error. Don’t go overboard, Kothari says. No overwhelming floral arrangement, just a simple centrepiece that can be put aside when needed. Or succulents or fresh monstera or ivy cuttings sourced from the house plants.

· “Shop your home instead of sourcing externally,” Kothari says. Use curios and memorabilia like little wooden or metal boxes, votives or vases from around the house.

· Go with classic cutlery and ensure there’s enough for snacks, mains and dessert, and some extras if guests ask for an additional plate or fork. And do not use disposable dinnerware – grown-ups rarely do.

The festive fam-jam

· Even if a relative has arm-twisted you into hosting, come out muscles flexing. Draw on nostalgia, putting family memories, inside jokes, personal quirks and old pet names to good use. Print some of these on the place mats. Set up a chalkboard with a welcome note scrawled by the baby of the family. Display the old wedding gifts, the crystal, the heirlooms, even the ones everyone thought had been thrown away.

· Get 10-metre fairy lights and arrange them on the table or wall to spell out FAMILY, or go with the family name, or the name of the person being celebrated. “Maybe intersperse it with small gifts for each guest to open before the meal begins,” says Kothari. That adds more flavour than pepper.

The Dining Couture golden rule is to stay away from complications that could put a person off hosting forever. Don’t stress about themes or accessories. Start simple and work to your own strengths and bandwidth. Parties are about people having a good time, not about matched china and chilled salad forks. Keep them happy and they’ll remember the evening well.

