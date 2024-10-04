Drawing Room: Richa Arya sees the price of urbanism in Deepak Kumar’s art

I saw Deepak Kumar’s Warning Line at the Indian Ceramics Triennale in 2023, where it immediately drew my attention, both for its scale and its theme. The gigantic work depicts the fragile skeleton of a green pigeon. In it, ceramic pieces of various sizes are assembled together and used as the backdrop for drawings and paintings showing avian bone structures, tree roots, geometry tools, and the kind of blueprints commonly seen in urban planning.

In Crossing (2021-2022) Deepak Kumar uses natural elements mixed with urban themes to showcase ecological issues. (IMAGE COURTESY: RICHA ARYA AND DEEPAK KUMAR)