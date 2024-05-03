Drawing Room: Why Gauri Gill’s masked portraits excite Mira F Malhotra
May 03, 2024 09:44 AM IST
Gauri Gill’s portraits showcase ordinary folks, doing ordinary things, but wearing extraordinary masks. See why the quirky series is more than what meets the eye
Mira F Malhotra, 40, is a visual artist and illustrator from Mumbai and founder and creative director of Studio Kohl. Her quirky, brightly coloured illustrations cover feminist themes, pop culture and characters in playful avatars.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Share this article