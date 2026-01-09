Drawing room: Why Hasnain Soomar loves Gourmoni Das’s swathes of fabric

Contrary to popular belief, art is not a luxury. I notice beauty everywhere – it’s present in patterns, stories and light. Most people, however, find art and artistic expression intimidating. They’d do well to look at the work of Gourmoni Das. Gourmoni Das’s gently swaying fabrics can parallel the ebb and flow of life. (IMAGES COURTESY DOT LINE SPACE ART FOUNDATION)

The artist founded the Dot Line Space Art Foundation and is curator at Mumbai’s Nine Fish Art Gallery, both of which strive to make art approachable, affordable and welcoming. He does this by organising workshops, residencies and exhibitions and by creating an art ecosystem based on fair trade and support. All this, while developing his own practice. He’s a busy man.

Das’s work reflects his belief in reclamation of the forgotten. (IMAGES COURTESY DOT LINE SPACE ART FOUNDATION)

Consider his work in the show Remember Me Until the Winter (2025). It’s an installation comprising large swathes of cloth suspended from the rusted rafters of an old textile mill. The fabric is dyed somewhat haphazardly in myriad colours. In some cases, large chunks of cloth are dipped in colour; in others, a light wash or spray of paint suffices. The rusted metal and decaying walls of the New Great Eastern Mills (where Nine Fish is located) are part of the work – they show the effect of time and make one ponder on the many stories the space has been witness to. And the entrance to the space serves as a bridge between what was and what remains. You might end up questioning the definition of progress, one that comes at the cost of human toil and strife.

The gently swaying fabrics parallel the ebb and flow of life itself. In the process, it highlights what truly matters and must be celebrated – love, beauty, creativity, joy and inner peace.

Das’s work reflects his belief in social consciousness, ecological mindfulness and reclamation of the forgotten. But the largest influence on his work may be his childhood spent in Tripura. Everything, from the region’s soil, to its traditions and cultural textures, provide creative fodder. Layered over this are influences and experiences from Das’s years studying at Mumbai’s Sir JJ School of Art and Mumbai’s textured history of decay and rebirth.

Olympe Ramakrishna has painted Indian women on long fabrics. It looks like both a sari and a painting. (IMAGE COURTESY OLYMPE RAMAKRISHNA AND ALLIANCE FRANCAISE)

So, there’s much more to see than a rambling, crumbling factory floor full of waving swathes of colourful cloth. Look closely. In this case, it isn’t about zooming in to find details, but zooming out to acknowledge the theatrical effect brought on by simplicity. Remember Me Until the Winter might refer to the many layers of memory lurking in the industrial nooks of Mumbai – one season away from disappearing forever.

Textiles have long been used as canvases for art. Contemporary artists such as Olympe Ramakrishna have painted Indian women on long fabrics, creating works that look both like saris and paintings worthy of a gallery wall. Perhaps when Das chose to create his installation, he too was attracted to the vast expanse of this canvas - both as a physical medium and as an emotional one to showcase that art is indeed for everyone.

Artist bio: Hasnain Soomar’s practice connects photography with geometry and spiritual symbolism, and focuses on healing and renewal.

From HT Brunch, January 10, 2026

