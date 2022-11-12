Editor’s Note: North East matters

HT’s Managing Editor of Integrations and long-time design boss, Anup Gupta, is an exacting man. All Brunch covers go to him for a final nod, and while he’ll always have a suggestion or two, it is rare to receive praise. But, the recent cover starring Papon, did..

The Assam-born singer had written a cover story for Brunch about his travels across North East India, complete with photographs from the states also known as the “Seven Sisters”. The cover shot was a classic HT Brunch mood picture: Papon had his eyes closed as he played a traditional dholak.

“Did you know he trained under Jagjit Singh?” Anup asked me when I saw him next.

I did not. “No wonder Papon’s rendition of the Varun Grover song, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage gets me so completely…” I said.

Papon celebrated his journeys across North East India this August

Both Anup and I knew we weren’t just celebrating a great cover. We were feeling pride for a man who was not just talented, but also came from a part of our country that is often ignored (and sometimes othered): the North East.

Today’s cover story celebrates how this discrimination has finally begun to dissipate.

Our cover stars come different states: Chum Darang, 32, is from Arunachal Pradesh, and was seen in Paatal Lok (2020), Badhaai Do (2022) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), while Carol Andrea Kevichüsa, 21, starred in Anek (2022), a movie that tried to address the prejudice against people from the North East.

In May 2018, Brunch featured six designers from North East India

Personally, I couldn’t be happier. I love the way people from the states of the North East look (they seem to be young for longer!), the diversity they bring, their sense of fashion (go walk down the main street in Shillong, and you’ll know), their delicious and distinct foods and practical approach to life. I’ve visited each one of the seven states, and have to go back to discover more.

So, as you enjoy this issue of HT Brunch, remember, before you claim Rishi Sunak as a man of Indian origin, remember to acknowledge our countrymen and women from a region whose beauty is yet to be fully discovered.

Also note: the North East is not one region; it consists of seven states, multiple languages, tribes, customs, cuisines… More on those in issues to follow.

Also in this issue: Is Judi Dench’s view that The Crown is sensationalised valid?

Rajeev Masand addresses remake fatigue.

And, Cartoon Network and millennials… why did a rumour of its shutting down throw an entire generation into such a frenzy?

Jamal Shaikh is National Editor – Brunch and New Media Initiatives, Hindustan Times

Follow @JamalShaikh on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, November 12, 2022

