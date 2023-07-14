Get to know... Nivedita Saboo
The fashion designer talks about her next splurge, designing a new couture collection, and a fabulous cook – but only when she’s in love
Fashion designer, @NiveditaSaboo and @niveditasaboocouture
Currently I am: Designing a new couture collection.
High point in life: Topping my class at NIFT, Delhi.
Low point in life: Every time I feel dejected by myself.
On my speed dial: My team, immediate family and closest friends.
Today I’m craving: Champagne.
Next big splurge: A new factory for producing couture, with a swanky design studio.
App I check before going to bed: Instagram.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: To enjoy life and create beautiful memories.
A secret skill I have: I’m a fabulous cook – but only when I’m in love.
A superpower I wish I had: To be able to translate my designs into immediate reality.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Watching the kiddie English movie that we were allowed once a week.
My favourite bad habit: Micro-managing.
The worst part of being a designer is: Never getting a break, whether in life or on vacay.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Travel back in time and change some decisions that might have shaped my life differently.
A trait I despise in people: Dishonesty.
Being a boss is the best thing because: You get to bully everybody! Hahaha.
From HT Brunch, July 15, 2023
