Get to know... Nivedita Saboo

Fashion designer, @NiveditaSaboo and @niveditasaboocouture

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently I am: Designing a new couture collection.

High point in life: Topping my class at NIFT, Delhi.

Low point in life: Every time I feel dejected by myself.

On my speed dial: My team, immediate family and closest friends.

Today I’m craving: Champagne.

Next big splurge: A new factory for producing couture, with a swanky design studio.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: To enjoy life and create beautiful memories.

A secret skill I have: I’m a fabulous cook – but only when I’m in love.

A superpower I wish I had: To be able to translate my designs into immediate reality.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Watching the kiddie English movie that we were allowed once a week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

My favourite bad habit: Micro-managing.

The worst part of being a designer is: Never getting a break, whether in life or on vacay.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Travel back in time and change some decisions that might have shaped my life differently.

A trait I despise in people: Dishonesty.

Being a boss is the best thing because: You get to bully everybody! Hahaha.

From HT Brunch, July 15, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch