Flipkart Big Billion Days sale brings ace deals on ASUS Consumer Notebooks

Looking to upgrade your laptop? Find interesting deals on top-rated consumer notebooks from ASUS at the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale this year. The highlight of this year’s festive deals is the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED, ASUS Vivobook 15, ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED, or the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, which are powered by strong processors that make them the perfect computing devices for multi-tasking, whether it is for work, or to recharge in the after-hours with an intense session of your favorite game or an episode of the latest OTT show on your watch-list. Read on to know more.

These laptops will be available at Early Offers by Flipkart from 26th September onwards.

1) ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED Light Weight Laptop

This model is for those who are constantly on the go. The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED is a slim and compact laptop that weighs just 1.63 kg making it the perfect take-along device. A thickness of 17.9 mm will enable you to carry it with just one hand as you stay productive wherever you may be. The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED comes with a 15.6-inch display with a peak brightness of 400nits, an aspect ratio of 16:9, and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio for crystal clear images, whether you are indoors or outdoors. On the performance front, this laptop has the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Mobile Processor, fast LPDDR5 memory, and 512 GB of speedy SSD storage so that you have the flexibility to do whatever tasks fall on your to-do list on this device.

The last thing you want when you are out and about is for the laptop battery to die out. This is not a cause for concern with the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED which comes with fast charging support. Using this function, you can charge a low battery in as little as 49 minutes. Another feature that makes it great for the outdoors is the next-level AI noise-cancelling audio technology which helps filter out ambient noises, especially when you are trying to take a group conference call outside of the office.

To safeguard against accidental falls, this model is tested to US MIL-STD-810H military grade for reliability and durability. It also has two of ASUS’ signature features – the ASUS ErgoSense keyboard typing experience and a physical webcam shield for instant privacy. The 3DNR feature significantly upgrades the webcam image clarity by using a unique algorithm that sharpens images and performs real-time de-noising to make sure everything looks crisp and clear during video calls. Its 180-degree lay-flat hinge makes it so much easier when you want to share stuff with those around you.

2) ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Core i5 processor Laptop

ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Core i5 processor Laptop. (ASUS)

This entry-level laptop model is a great choice for students as it delivers a well-balanced combination of performance and stunning visuals at a price that will not burn a deep hole in your pocket. The ASUS Vivobook 15 comes with the Intel Core i5 processor and up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM so that you can do all the tasks assigned to you swiftly and efficiently.

It has been designed to meet the needs of the new generation with dual storage that lets you install apps on the 512 GB PCIE SSD for much faster response and loading times. For improved connectivity, it comes with a USB-C port, HDMI output, and USB 3.2 Type A and USB 2.0 ports so you can connect to a wide array of devices and transfer data without any hassle.

When it is time to chill, just relax and let the Nano Edge display of the ASUS Vivobook 15 offer you a wider view of the world as you watch your favourite shows on its 15.6-inch screen. It has a wide-view FHD panel now with OLED options too that cares for your eyes with its anti-glare coating. The laptop itself has a sleek look – it weighs just 1.8 kg and comes in two exciting colours – Transparent Silver and Slate Grey. You can choose the one you like best!

The following models will be on sale at Flipkart BBD 2023 to start from 8th October 2023 onwards.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (ASUS)

These two models offer the functionalities of a laptop and a tablet, rolled into one amazing device. Bring home the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip or the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, both of which come with a super versatile 360-degree hinge that gives you all the freedom to work or play, your way! You can use these amazing devices as a laptop or flip the screen around to have the flexibility of a touch screen, depending upon the use that you are putting it to.

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (ASUS)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor of the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED makes it fare high on the performance front and the fast SSD storage ensures that you are able to retrieve all your important files without any loss of time. It has a WUXGA (FHD+) NanoEdge touchscreen which is highly responsive and a large 50Wh battery that will keep you going through the day without the fear of it running out. And, even if it does, the ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip offers the option of super-fast charging which will power it back to 60 percent in all of 49 minutes.

Both these amazing devices are a must to carry around everywhere you go. But, don’t worry about damaging the laptops in transit as they have 810H standard Military-grade toughness, Corning Gorilla Glass NBT for scratch resistance, and an anti-fingerprint coating so that your device remains as good as new! On the experience front, both models come with the ASUS’ signature ErgoSense keyboard for the best typing experience, a physical webcam shield for privacy, and ASUS AI Noise Cancellation for noise-free conferencing.

So, this festive season, upgrade your gadget collection and bring home one of these laptop models to take your productivity to greater heights. All of these models are available at jaw-dropping offers at the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale. Don’t miss it!