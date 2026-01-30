Flow state: Let your curtains match your vibe

We’ve bounced back from the lockdown era. But we’re keeping the drapes. They’re doing what they always do – block out the sun and dust. But for the younger generation, curtains are the new feature wall — they don’t just keep out the elements, they’re a backdrop for when you’re filming confessional videos, they block out a messy space for a Zoom call, they pair with fairylights for date-night vibes at home. And for those who sleep until noon – they block out the day you don’t want to face. Linen curtains lend a sun-drenched look to any spot. (SHUTTERSTOCK) Minnie Bhatt, founder of Minnie Bhatt Design, and interior stylist Jasmine Jhaveri show you which curtains to pack away, and how stylish curtains are a vibe unto themselves.

Interior stylist Jasmine Jhaveri says velvet is perfect for party zones and bar nooks.

Before the fabric… Make layout decisions first. Bhatt breaks it into three preliminary choices. “Define the function — do you need light filtering? Blackout? Sound absorption? Temperature control? Or is the focus purely aesthetic?” Next comes silhouette: “Do you want structured pleats, fluid waves, soft gathers, or dramatic volume?” Finally, set the location – windows, wall covering, partition, video backdrop: “This decision changes the entire effect of the room.” Jhaveri’s checklist is similar. Determine the function, then decide how the curtains will sit in the room. “Are they defining a zone, elongating a wall, softening a corner, or acting as a backdrop?” Only then, think of visual weight. “As with furniture, their thickness affects how open or enclosed a room feels.”

Before choosing a curtain, decide its function — be it light filtering, sound absorption or mood. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Examine every fold. Those all-white bedrooms in beauty videos look impossibly cute largely because the upholstery is all cohesive. Plush cushions and soft lighting echo the soft drapes. For homes people actually have to live in, go heavy duty. Bhatt says that velvet is “luxurious, insulating, great for light blocking, perfect for formal rooms or bedrooms.” But they need sturdy hardware. Jhaveri only uses velvet in high-mood areas: Party zones, bar nooks, entertainment rooms. For bedrooms, she loves linen, which offers “daytime privacy and that sun-drenched look.” Bhatt calls the fabric “airy, organic, beautifully textured,” ideal for contemporary spaces. Sheer voile is lighter and diffuses harsh sunlight. “Choose the fabric based on the room’s purpose and layer for versatility,” Bhatt says.

Minnie Bhatt of Minnie Bhatt Design says curtains should either kiss the floor or puddle gently.

Go high, go wide. Granny florals are out. So are curtains that begin and end by the window. “Most mistakes happen long before the fabric goes up,” Bhatt says. Indian homes typically install the mounting the rod too low, just above the window. Fixing the rod by the ceiling elongates the space and letting it stretch at least twice the window width is essential for a rich fall. “Flat, skimpy curtains diminish the overall effect,” she warns. And length is non-negotiable: “Curtains should either kiss the floor or gently puddle.” Jhaveri offers an equally precise correction. “Even an inch short kills the luxury,” she says. Fullness must reach “two or two-and-a-half times the width of the rod.” Make sure heavy fabrics have rods that project far enough outward to allow the fabric to gather properly.

Let the colour reflect something else in the room, such as a rug, cushions, or artwork. (SHUTTERSTOCK)