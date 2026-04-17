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    Get to know... Adah Sharma

    Actor Adah Sharma (@Adah_Ki_Adah) wishes she could stop overthinking. She’s craving Lucknow’s mattar chaat and heading to Carter Road in Mumbai

    Published on: Apr 17, 2026 7:15 AM IST
    By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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    Currently, I am: Rehearsing for a new role.

    Adah Sharma says that the one thing she would never buy is fake followers.
    Adah Sharma says that the one thing she would never buy is fake followers.

    High point in life: Casually changing box-office history, as The Kerala Story earned 300 crore.

    Low point in life: The day I tried being normal for five minutes. It was exhausting. Never again.

    On my playlist: Mohni, by Deepak Sahu and Pooja Sharma; Tut Jai Palang Raja Ji, by Khesari Lal Yadav; Odisha Chhua, by Mantu Chhuria.

    One thing I would never buy: Fake followers.

    Today I’m craving: Lucknow’s mattar chaat.

    Last thing I ordered online: A posture correcting belt, and socks that have avocados wearing sunglasses on them.

    App I check before going to bed: The fact-generator app.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t shape your eyebrows to please anyone but yourself.

    My favourite subject in school: Paper-rocket aerodynamics.

    I’d swipe right on: Consistency.

    A magic tool I wish I had: Something that could switch off my overthinking.

    My favourite Sunday memory: Observing people on Carter Road in Mumbai. Couples in love, people fighting, children playing, street vendors, everyone.

    My plans for next Sunday: I’m back on Carter Road, but in disguise.

    My most star-struck moment: Spotting a tiger at the tiger reserve in Kanha.

    My favourite bad habit: There are more than 99 tabs open on my phone.

    If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Stay right where I am. I’m not giving up this perfect life for anything.

    The best thing about fame: Strangers who feel like extended family.

    The worst thing about fame: Being terribly misquoted.

    From HT Brunch, April 18, 2026

    Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

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