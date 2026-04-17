Get to know... Adah Sharma

Currently, I am: Rehearsing for a new role. Adah Sharma says that the one thing she would never buy is fake followers.

High point in life: Casually changing box-office history, as The Kerala Story earned ₹300 crore.

Low point in life: The day I tried being normal for five minutes. It was exhausting. Never again.

On my playlist: Mohni, by Deepak Sahu and Pooja Sharma; Tut Jai Palang Raja Ji, by Khesari Lal Yadav; Odisha Chhua, by Mantu Chhuria.

One thing I would never buy: Fake followers.

Today I’m craving: Lucknow’s mattar chaat.

Last thing I ordered online: A posture correcting belt, and socks that have avocados wearing sunglasses on them.

App I check before going to bed: The fact-generator app.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t shape your eyebrows to please anyone but yourself.

My favourite subject in school: Paper-rocket aerodynamics.

I’d swipe right on: Consistency.

A magic tool I wish I had: Something that could switch off my overthinking.

My favourite Sunday memory: Observing people on Carter Road in Mumbai. Couples in love, people fighting, children playing, street vendors, everyone.

My plans for next Sunday: I’m back on Carter Road, but in disguise.

My most star-struck moment: Spotting a tiger at the tiger reserve in Kanha.

My favourite bad habit: There are more than 99 tabs open on my phone.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Stay right where I am. I’m not giving up this perfect life for anything.

The best thing about fame: Strangers who feel like extended family.

The worst thing about fame: Being terribly misquoted.

From HT Brunch, April 18, 2026

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