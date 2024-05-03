 Get to know... Anjali Anand - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
Get to know... Anjali Anand

ByTanisha Saxena
May 03, 2024 09:48 AM IST

The actor Anjali Anand (@AnjaliDineshAnand) is currently craving a chicken Frankie, working on three mystery projects, and crushing on Saif Ali Khan

Currently I am: Living a happy chaotic life as I am working on three projects at the same time.

Anjali Anand’s secret skill is knowing the hook steps to every song.
Anjali Anand’s secret skill is knowing the hook steps to every song.
Follow Us On