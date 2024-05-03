Get to know... Anjali Anand
May 03, 2024 09:48 AM IST
The actor Anjali Anand (@AnjaliDineshAnand) is currently craving a chicken Frankie, working on three mystery projects, and crushing on Saif Ali Khan
Currently I am: Living a happy chaotic life as I am working on three projects at the same time.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Share this article