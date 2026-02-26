Get to know... Anubhav Shukla
Anubhav Shukla, aka Rapper Panther (@BuildingPanther), is listening to Kendrick Lamar, craving tiramisu, and totally starstruck by his girlfriend
High point in life: Being in the studio. When the world goes quiet, the music speaks. It’s a magical time.
Low point in life: Also, the studio, when nothing comes together, and you sit with your doubts.
On my playlist: Wow Freestyle, by Jay Rock Feat. Kendrick Lamar; Total, by Nishael and Rawme Hooda; Mohabbat, by Arooj Aftab.
One thing I would never buy: Sugar. I stay away from it.
Today I’m craving: Tiramisu.
Last thing I ordered online: Eggs.
App I check before bed: WhatsApp. One last look before switching off.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Keep grinding. Work hard. It will take you further than comfort ever can.
My favourite subject in school: Hindi and History.
I’d swipe right on: Kindness and honesty.
My secret skill: I can run 10 km. That endurance was built, not gifted.
A superpower I wish I had: To change the world’s political system and make it fairer for everyone.
My favourite Sunday memory: Harvesting potatoes and garlic from our village garden as a child. Slow mornings, muddy hands, no rush.
My most starstruck moment: The first time I saw my girlfriend. Nothing before or after has felt the same.
My favourite bad habit: I love good food a little too much, and I’m okay with that.
If I could travel back or forward in time... I wouldn’t. It’s present that matters, and I like it.
The best thing about fame: Praise shows you what’s real. You realise your true self.
The worst thing about fame: It hurts to watch the behaviour of famous people. The spotlight is fleeting. One must avoid becoming arrogant.
From HT Brunch, February 28, 2026
