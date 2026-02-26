Get to know... Anubhav Shukla

High point in life: Being in the studio. When the world goes quiet, the music speaks. It’s a magical time. Anubhav Shukla’s favourite place is his music studio.

Low point in life: Also, the studio, when nothing comes together, and you sit with your doubts.

On my playlist: Wow Freestyle, by Jay Rock Feat. Kendrick Lamar; Total, by Nishael and Rawme Hooda; Mohabbat, by Arooj Aftab.

One thing I would never buy: Sugar. I stay away from it.

Today I’m craving: Tiramisu.

Last thing I ordered online: Eggs.

App I check before bed: WhatsApp. One last look before switching off.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Keep grinding. Work hard. It will take you further than comfort ever can.

My favourite subject in school: Hindi and History.

I’d swipe right on: Kindness and honesty.

My secret skill: I can run 10 km. That endurance was built, not gifted.

A superpower I wish I had: To change the world’s political system and make it fairer for everyone.

My favourite Sunday memory: Harvesting potatoes and garlic from our village garden as a child. Slow mornings, muddy hands, no rush.

My most starstruck moment: The first time I saw my girlfriend. Nothing before or after has felt the same.

My favourite bad habit: I love good food a little too much, and I’m okay with that.

If I could travel back or forward in time... I wouldn’t. It’s present that matters, and I like it.

The best thing about fame: Praise shows you what’s real. You realise your true self.

The worst thing about fame: It hurts to watch the behaviour of famous people. The spotlight is fleeting. One must avoid becoming arrogant.

